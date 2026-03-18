College track and field athlete Matthew Wing, 22, killed in wrong-way crash in Missouri

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A Nebraska school is mourning the loss of one of its own after a 22-year-old track and field athlete was tragically killed in a collision with a wrong-way driver last week, according to online records.

Matthew Wing, a junior on the Concordia University, Nebraska track and field team, was killed in Cass County, Missouri, on Friday after he and three other members of the team were struck by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 49, KOLN reported.

Online records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that Vehicle 1, driven by a 30-year-old male from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was "driving southbound in the northbound lanes" when he collided with Vehicle 2, driven by Wing, at around 10:20 p.m.

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According to the initial crash report, Wing’s vehicle became "engulfed." He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the three other occupants of his car were transported to the hospital. Two were listed as having minor injuries, and the third’s injuries were listed as serious.

The driver of the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. It was not immediately clear if charges in the case had been filed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiries.

Concordia University, Nebraska’s athletics department confirmed Wing’s death in a heartbreaking social media post on Tuesday.

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"Concordia University, Nebraska Athletics mourns the loss of Matthew Wing and extends heartfelt condolences to his wife and family. We pray that his loved ones, friends, classmates and teammates find comfort in God's love and healing grace."

Wing earned GPAC Indoor All-Conference honors in the 4x4m relay in 2025 and was a junior studying secondary education and public health and fitness.

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According to an online obituary, Wing married his longtime partner, Bri Worley, on May 24, 2025. The couple first met on a church youth group trip in 2018. A native of Seward, Nebraska, Wing was described as an "avid runner" and devoted to his faith.

"The Lord’s love for Matt was made evident through how he lived his life," his obituary read.

Wing is survived by his wife, parents, and two siblings.