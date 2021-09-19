Julio Jones' great touchdown grab overturned, stirs debate on social media

After a mediocre performance in his Titans debut last week, wide receiver Julio Jones was seeking his first touchdown with his new team in Tennessee’s Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones came down with an incredible catch on a 3rd-and-5 play with 1:09 to go in the first half that was originally ruled a touchdown. After an official review, the call was overturned.

The touchdown would have brought the Titans within four points of Seattle. Instead, Titans Randy Bullock drilled a 24-yard field goal to put Tennessee down one possession.

The overturned call caused a social media stir.

Jones had three catches for 29 yards in last week's 38-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Through three quarters Sunday, Jones had four receptions for 102 yards, but the Titans trailed 24-16 with one quarter to go.