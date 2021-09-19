Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens
Published

Alejandro Villanueva's quote on comparing playing tackle to Army experience resurfaces during Ravens game

Alejandro Villaneuva signed with the Ravens in the offseason

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva has been through a lot on and off the field.

Villanueva played college football for Army and served in the military, earning the rank of captain. He also earned a Bronze Star as a member of the Army Rangers and serving three tours in Afghanistan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He used his experience in the Army and compared it to playing the tackle position in football – something he’s in his seventh year of doing professionally. His quote from 2020 was brought up during NBC’s Sunday night broadcast as he and the Ravens played the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It reminds me of jumping out of airplanes when I was in the Army," Villanueva was quoted as saying. "There is very little upside. The best thing that can happen when you jump is you survive. Playing tackle is kind of the same way. The best thing that can happen is that nothing happens."

BUCCANEERS' TOM BRADY TOSSES 5 TDS IN VICTORY OVER FALCONS

Villanueva's comparison first surfaced in 2020, via Behind the Steel Curtain.

Villanueva was a two-time Pro Bowler when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 32-year-old signed with the Steelers in 2015 and played until 2020. He would join the Ravens prior to the start of the 2021 regular season. He signed a two-year deal with them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aside from playing pro football, Villanueva earned an MBA at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in 2019.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com