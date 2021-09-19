Steelers' Najee Harris delivers brutal stiff arm to Raiders defender

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris garnered praise Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders when he delivered a brutal stiff arm to a defender.

Harris’ run came in the first quarter of the game. He was attempting to turn the corner after catching a pass from Ben Roethlisberger on the near sideline when Johnathan Abram was in his way. Instead of running around Abram, Harris ran right through him and put the defensive back on the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was a 9-yard catch for Harris.

Pittsburgh selected Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The Crimson Tide running back, who was fresh off of a national championship, has quickly made an impact on the Steelers’ offense since the first week of the season.

BROWNS' BAKER MAYFIELD GIVES FANS SCARE WITH SHOULDER INJURY, RETURNS TO SCORE TD

In the win against the Buffalo Bills, he had 45 rushing yards on 16 carries and played in 100% of the team’s snaps. At halftime against the Raiders, he had 30 rushing yards on seven carries. He had one catch for nine yards.

Pittsburgh was trailing Las Vegas, 9-7, with two quarters left to play.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris is definitely going to be a key part of the Steelers’ offense moving forward as they lean more on him instead of Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr.