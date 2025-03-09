NFL legend Eddie George agrees to become Bowling Green's next head coach job: report

Former NFL star running back and Tennessee State head football coach Eddie George is switching area codes. George has agreed to become the next coach of the Bowling Green Falcons, according to multiple reports.

Sources told ESPN that the university is expected to officially announce George's arrival on Sunday afternoon. George's decision comes shortly after reports surfaced saying the school extended an offer to the four-time Pro Bowler.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bowling Green conducted an interview with George on Friday, per ESPN.

Prior to coaching, George rose to football stardom during his stellar stint at Ohio State. He rushed for 3,768 yards during his time with the Buckeyes, and won the 1995 Heisman Trophy.

OHIO STATE SENATOR INTRODUCES BILL TO STOP OHIO STATE GAMES FROM BEING BROADCAST ON STREAMING SERVICES

Tennessee State experienced success under George. The Tigers punched their ticket to the FCS playoffs this past season, which marked the program's first playoff berth since 2013.

Scot Loeffler created the head coaching opening at Bowling Green when he departed to take the quarterbacks coach job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The reigning Super Bowl champions needed to fill their quarterbacks coach vacancy after Doug Nussmeier followed Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints . Nussmeier will serve as the offensive coordinator in New Orleans during the 2025 season under head coach Moore.

George spent the majority of his professional football career with the Titans, before closing out his time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. He has 10,441 career rushing yards and remains the Titans' all-time rushing leader.

George's tenure at TSU is in line with a trend of NFL greats taking on head coaching jobs at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), before making the leap to a school that competes at the FBS level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deion Sanders was named the head coach at Jackson State in 2020. He left after the 2022 season in favor of the head coaching job at Colorado.

Meanwhile, former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick was recently named the next head coach at Norfolk State and DeSean Jackson will coach the Delaware State football team this upcoming season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.