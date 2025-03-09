NFL great Eddie George offered Bowling Green job: report

The Bowling Green Falcons appear to be turning to an NFL legend to fill its head coaching vacancy. According to ESPN, the school has extended an offer to Eddie George.

The former Tennessee Titans running back still spends Saturdays in the fall at Nissan Stadium – the same building where he routinely scored touchdowns during his standout NFL career. George is currently the Tennessee State Tigers head football coach and the school shares the stadium with the Titans.

George was interviewed by Bowling Green earlier this week and appears to have a genuine interest in the opportunity, per the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

George rose to football stardom during his stellar stint at Ohio State, which culminated with him winning the 1995 Heisman Trophy. He rushed for 3,768 yards during his time with the Buckeyes.

Tennessee State has experienced success under George. The Tigers punched their ticket to the FCS playoffs this past season, which marked the program's first playoff berth since 2013.

BILL BELICHICK WASN'T UNC'S FIRST CHOICE AS HEAD FOOTBALL COACH: REPORT

Scot Loeffler created the head coaching opening at Bowling Green when he departed to take the quarterbacks coach job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The reigning Super Bowl champions needed to fill their quarterbacks coach vacancy after Doug Nussmeier followed Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints. Nussmeier will serve as the offensive coordinator in New Orleans during the 2025 season under head coach Moore.

George spent the majority of his professional football career with the Titans, before closing out his time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. He has 10,441 career rushing yards and remains the Titans' all-time rushing leader.

George's tenure at TSU is in line with a trend of NFL greats taking on head coaching jobs at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deion Sanders was named the head coach at Jackson State in 2020. He currently coaches at Colorado. Michael Vick was recently named the next head coach at Norfolk State and DeSean Jackson will coach the Delaware State football team this upcoming season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.