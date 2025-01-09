Deion Sanders reveals only way he would coach in NFL

Deion Sanders made clear last month before the Alamo Bowl that he planned on staying to coach the Colorado Buffaloes for the long-term future despite rampant rumors he could jump.

On Wednesday, Sanders appeared to throw in a caveat to his previous statement. He suggested the only way he would ever leave for the NFL was for an opportunity to coach his sons.

"You know what? The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons," he said Wednesday on "GMA3." He put an emphasis on "sons," suggesting he would want to coach both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

"I love Colorado. I love my Buffaloes. I love everything we’re building. I love what we’re doing, and I love Boulder, Colorado," he added.

He said in a trailer for the upcoming season of "Coach Prime" on Amazon Prime Video that the 2024 season was special because he was "99%" sure it would be the final opportunity for him to coach his sons.

Sanders could very well do that, but it would take a lot.

Of the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears each have head coach openings. Only the Raiders could really have a shot at selecting a quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first players taken in the draft, but it will all depend on what the five teams in front of them do. The Tennessee Titans definitely need a quarterback and will likely choose one if they stay at No. 1. The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback but could opt to go for a veteran free agent. The New York Giants are also in need of a quarterback, but they also have a bunch of other needs to address as well.

Shilo Sanders may not be a first-round pick, which could make it easier for Deion Sanders and whatever team he may coach to select him.

It is a lot of hypothetical work for each of the Sanders boys to play together. A perfect storm will have to be created, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.