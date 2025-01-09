Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders reveals only way he would coach in NFL

Sanders has been adamant about returning to Colorado

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Deion Sanders made clear last month before the Alamo Bowl that he planned on staying to coach the Colorado Buffaloes for the long-term future despite rampant rumors he could jump.

On Wednesday, Sanders appeared to throw in a caveat to his previous statement. He suggested the only way he would ever leave for the NFL was for an opportunity to coach his sons.

Deion Sanders on the jumotron

General view of an advertisement for the Colorado Buffaloes football team featuring head coach Deion Sanders during the second half of a game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Colorado Buffaloes at CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado, on Dec. 30, 2024. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

"You know what? The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons," he said Wednesday on "GMA3." He put an emphasis on "sons," suggesting he would want to coach both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

"I love Colorado. I love my Buffaloes. I love everything we’re building. I love what we’re doing, and I love Boulder, Colorado," he added.

He said in a trailer for the upcoming season of "Coach Prime" on Amazon Prime Video that the 2024 season was special because he was "99%" sure it would be the final opportunity for him to coach his sons.

Sanders could very well do that, but it would take a lot.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, left, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome in San Antonio on Dec. 28, 2024.. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

EX-PATRIOTS COACH JEROD MAYO PLAYED CARDS WITH PLAYERS ON FLIGHT HOME FOLLOWING DOUBLE-DIGIT LOSS: REPORT 

Of the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears each have head coach openings. Only the Raiders could really have a shot at selecting a quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first players taken in the draft, but it will all depend on what the five teams in front of them do. The Tennessee Titans definitely need a quarterback and will likely choose one if they stay at No. 1. The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback but could opt to go for a veteran free agent. The New York Giants are also in need of a quarterback, but they also have a bunch of other needs to address as well.

Shilo Sanders may not be a first-round pick, which could make it easier for Deion Sanders and whatever team he may coach to select him.

Deion Sanders walks the line

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 23, 2024. (Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images)

It is a lot of hypothetical work for each of the Sanders boys to play together. A perfect storm will have to be created, but crazier things have happened in the NFL. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

