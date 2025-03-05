Ohio state senator introduces bill to stop Ohio State games from being broadcast on streaming services

Ohio state Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, has introduced a bill that would prohibit Ohio State and other Ohio universities from broadcasting their games exclusively on streaming services.

The bill would bar state universities from entering into contracts with the services, which have taken over sporting events since the turn of the decade.

A spokesperson for DeMora told Fox News Digital the universities would be required to "provide enrolled students access to (broadcast) university athletic events free of cost."

"The greed of the Big Ten and multinational streaming corporations is placing an unreasonable burden on Ohio’s small businesses, which rely on their ability to air games," DeMora said in 2023 when he first announced his intention to introduce the legislation.

"Paying thousands of dollars to air one game is a ridiculous requirement for small businesses. This problem is created wholly by public institutions seeking to make a profit."

DeMora initially made his proposal after Ohio State was about to take on Purdue that year exclusively on Peacock. DeMora said it was the first time in roughly 20 years he was unable to watch an Ohio State football game on regular television, according to NBC Columbus.

"I refuse to pay all these streaming networks to watch Ohio State and other sports. … Streaming television is not good for sports," DeMora said.

The Buckeyes' win over Michigan State in September also aired on Peacock after the Big Ten inked a seven-year deal with the company in 2022. Basketball games have aired on Peacock and the Big Ten Network's streaming platform.

Conference realignment led to new rights deals throughout college athletics, and Big Ten games were often featured on NBC last season.

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are now broadcasting primetime NFL games, while Apple TV has shown MLB and MLS games. Netflix has also tapped into combat sports.

The college football national championship was shown on cable television, so DeMora got to see his Buckeyes win it all.

