Famed NFL agent breaks down coach John Harbaugh’s best choice for next team

Veteran sports agent Leigh Steinberg believes John Harbaugh's recent availability as an NFL head coach is comparable to that of Bill Belichick.

Steinberg told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that Harbaugh is far and away the best candidate for all eight teams currently with head coaching vacancies.

"He will be the hottest free agent coach in years," Steinberg said. "He's the quintessential perfect hire for multiple teams this year, which is going to give him lots of leverage."

President Donald Trump even endorsed Harbaugh in a Truth Social post Wednesday, writing, "HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST."

Steinberg revealed how he thinks Trump's endorsement may affect the demand for Harbaugh's services.

"I don't really think so," Steinberg said when asked if Trump's comments would increase Harbaugh's market value. "It's quite flattering to have the President of the United States as a fan, so that part's a positive. But as I said before, I don't think a coach has had this much leverage and options in years."

With Harbaugh bound to be the most accomplished coach in the cycle, and eight teams looking to hire, one match in particular stands out to Steinberg.

"I don't know why, but the New York Giants stand out to me," Steinberg said.

The agent said the Giants are an intriguing destination specifically because of the emergence of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

"To win in contemporary football, it's necessary to have a franchise quarterback," Steinberg said. "It's impossible to win consistently in the NFL without that franchise quarterback. So that would be high on my list."

The Giants were the odds-on favorite to hire Harbaugh up until at least Thursday morning. However, once the Miami Dolphins fired their head coach Mike McDaniel on Thursday, Harbaugh quickly became the favorite to be the next Dolphins coach, according to Kalshi.

Whether Harbaugh decides between the Giants and Dolphins will come down to the chemistry that occurs in the upcoming interviews and whichever franchise the coach believes will provide the most synergy and support.

"It will be the chemistry that occurs in those interviews," Steinberg said. "If it's narrowed down to a couple [options] then I'm sure a coach will look for that chemistry, that mind meld, that shared vision, and to have a feeling that he will be coming into a supported space."

Harbaugh is coming off an 18-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens that included a Super Bowl XLVII win, 12 playoff appearances, four AFC Championship games, six division titles, the most wins in franchise history (over 193 total, 180 regular season) and only three losing seasons in 18 years.

Still, Harbaugh is now fired as a head coach for the first time in his career and is navigating those waters as a terminated head coach for the first time.

Steinberg's analysis of the fired Harbaugh comes at a time when Steinberg himself is publishing a book about bouncing back from low points in life and careers.

"We all go through life. Inevitably, we'll go through a reverse at some point… there will be a crash of some sort where someone loses the arc of where their life is in darkness and desperation," Steinberg said.

The book, titled "The Comeback" will be published on March 3.