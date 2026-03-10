Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes Sr released from jail as court extends probation after Texas withdraws revocation bid

Mahomes Sr was released from jail Monday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested in February 2024 in Tyler, Texas, on a felony DWI charge, the third such charge for the former MLB pitcher. 

Mahomes, the father of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes II, was later sentenced to five years' probation. Last month, he was booked into the Smith County Jail in Texas on suspicion of consuming alcohol, which would be a violation of his probation terms.

On Monday, a judge extended that probation by two additional years in the latest development in his legal troubles. Mahomes' attorney confirmed the additional 24 months to CBS 19 News. The 55-year-old has already served an estimated 24 months of his probation sentence.

Pat Mahomes Sr. booking photo

Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested for DWI in Texas in 2024. (Smith County Jail/Getty Images)

The latest ruling came after the state of Texas withdrew its request to revoke Mahomes' probation. The state previously filed a motion to revoke community supervision and amend the terms of community supervision.

PATRICK MAHOMES REVEALS SOBERING REALITY OF FATHER'S DWI ARREST JUST BEFORE CHIEFS' 2024 SUPER BOWL VICTORY

Mahomes must also enroll in an outpatient treatment program and increase his community service. His 30-day jail sentence was credited as time served, and he was subsequently released Monday afternoon.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his father

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his father Pat Mahomes after the AFC Championship NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

A probation violation report said the officer learned Jan. 5 that Mahomes registered a high alcohol reading on his ankle monitor on New Year’s Day. 

However, a subsequent lab analysis showed no alcohol in his system at the time.

Pat Mahomes looks on before a Kansas City Chiefs game

Pat Mahomes, father of Patrick Mahomes II, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, watched the team warmup prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 23, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The DWI arrest came just over a week before the Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. In an ESPN documentary released in August 2025, "Chiefs Kingdom," the quarterback said the media circus surrounding the case as he prepared for the game ultimately became a moment of clarity for his father.

"It was during that Super Bowl. It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it," Mahomes recalled. "I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that, like, you can't keep doing the same things."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

