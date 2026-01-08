Dolphins fire head coach Mike McDaniel after four seasons citing need for 'comprehensive change'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL coaching carousel continued to spin on Thursday after the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel after four seasons with the organization.

Owner Stephen Ross announced the news, citing a need for "comprehensive change" after the team missed the playoffs for a second straight year with a 7-10 finish this season.

"After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change," the statement read.

"I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach. I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward."

The Dolphins made back-to-back playoff appearances in McDaniel’s first two seasons as head coach, but were eliminated both times in the first round. The following season, they were eliminated after suffering an unexpected loss to the New York Jets in the team’s season finale.

McDaniel’s final season in Miami was tumultuous, highlighted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's struggles and his eventual benching in the final three games of the season.

As one of his last major moves as head coach, McDaniel said this week that the Dolphins would hold a quarterback competition for the 2026 season, a decision Tagovailoa seemed to welcome this week when he confirmed he was open to a "fresh start" somewhere else.

In addition to replacing their head coach and finding a reliable candidate for the quarterback position, the Dolphins will also be looking for longtime general manager Chris Grier’s replacement after he was fired midseason.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the team has not contacted John Harbaugh, the hottest coach on the market after the Baltimore Ravens made the shocking decision to axe the Super Bowl champion coach after 18 seasons.

The latest firing brings the total count of head coach vacancies in the NFL to eight.

