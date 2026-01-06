NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy speaks out against Ravens' decision to fire John Harbaugh: 'I don’t understand'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy spoke out in response to the Baltimore Ravens' recent firing of coach John Harbaugh.

In an X post Tuesday, Dungy praised Harbaugh and said he doesn't "understand" the decision to fire him.

"I can’t believe what things have come to in the NFL. John Harbaugh has coached the Baltimore Ravens for 18 years. He took them to the playoffs 12 times. He won a Super Bowl for them. The last 4 years they were 10-7, 13-4, 12-5, 8-9," Dungy wrote.

"They made the playoffs 3 straight years and missed this year because their kicker missed the game winning FG on the last play of the season. And he was fired???? I’m sorry but I don’t understand. Good luck Baltimore in finding a better coach."

Harbaugh's firing came two days after the Ravens failed to secure the AFC North title, losing a winner-take-all game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 when rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a game-winning field goal.

"Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. "Today I informed John that he has been relieved of his duties.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity."

The Ravens also posted a statement from Harbaugh.

"Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today. It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION," Harbaugh said.

"Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special Teams success. A difficult thing to do… and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity. I hope a legacy built on Faith, always Fighting, always Believing."

Harbaugh quickly becomes the top head coaching candidate for teams searching to fill their own vacancies. Those teams include the New York Giants , Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Harbaugh owned a 180-113 record and a 13-11 postseason record during his 18 seasons with the franchise. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory during the 2012 season after going 10-6.

Harbaugh, the brother of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, has the most road playoff victories in NFL history, showcasing his pedigree when the game matters most.

Through his 18 seasons, Harbaugh has only had a losing record three times, with his worst mark being the 2015 campaign at 5-11. The other two were 8-9 seasons in 2021 and 2025.

Harbaugh secured double-digit victories in 11 of those 18 seasons, including three straight from 2022-24.

Fox News Digital's Scott Thompson contributed to this report.