Olympics

US Olympic skating power couple Madison Chock, Evan Bates withdraw from World Championships

Chock and Bates helped the US defend its Olympic figure skating team gold medal in Italy

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The Team USA skating power couple of Madison Chock and Evan Bates have withdrawn from the upcoming Ice Dance World Championship

The decision will end their season and likely their competitive careers after their performances at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates pose

Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates pose with their gold medals after winning the figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

Chock and Bates joined Olympic teammate, gold medal sensation Alysa Liu, in withdrawing from worlds, after Liu announced she was withdrawing this past weekend, surprising many fans. 

Chock and Bates helped the U.S. defend its Olympic figure skating team gold medal in February, then added a bittersweet silver in the individual competition. They were a close second behind the French duo of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, a result that was heavily scrutinized  due to the scoring margins turned in by the French judge, Jézabel Dabouis.

"We left it all on the ice in Milan," Bates said. "Our season feels complete with those four performances where we delivered our best."

US OLYMPIAN ALYSA LIU WAS ONCE TARGETED BY CHINESE SPIES – HERE'S WHAT SHE HAS TO SAY ABOUT IT

Madison Chock and Evan Bates with silvers

USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates with the silver medals (left) and France's Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry with the gold medals (right) after the Figure Skating Ice Dance, free dance, at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, on day five of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Italy, on Feb. 11, 2026. (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA Images via Getty Images)

The decision prompted immense criticism from fans who believed the judge did not deliver accurate scores. However, the couple ultimately chose not to appeal the outcome. 

Chock and Bates have not officially retired, but they have hinted for the better part of four years that they would move away from the competitive scene after the Milan Cortina Games. They will do so as two of the most decorated skaters in U.S. history, winning a record seven national titles, three gold medals at the Grand Prix Final and numerous Grand Prix events.

They have been on the podium at the past four world championships and triumphed at the past three.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates routine

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States compete during the ice dancing free skate in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

"While we have decided not to compete at the world championships, we hold dear the incredible memories from winning the last three years," Bates said. "Those achievements have meant so much to us. We couldn’t be more appreciate of all the love and support."

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons will replace Chock and Bates on the U.S. ice dance squad in Prague. They will join Olympic teams of Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko and the duo of Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

