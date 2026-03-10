Czech electrician, known in Japan as pitcher who struck out Shohei Ohtani, gets ovation in final WBC game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Czechia’s Ondrej Satoria walked off the mound at the Tokyo Dome, he stopped walking back to his dugout and did a full 360-degree turn, looking up at the sold-out stadium standing for him.

While some Czechia fans were in the stands watching their team’s final 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) game, the majority of Japanese fans in attendance were on their feet cheering for Satoria, a full-time electrician who has become quite famous in Japan, even if he is on the opposing team.

Satoria threw 4.2 scoreless innings for Czechia against the stacked Japanese roster that features Shohei Ohtani, Masataka Oshida, and many other stars from the 2023 WBC champions. He allowed six hits and struck out three over 67 pitches – most of which barely broke 80 mph.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Satoria quickly became a fan favorite in 2023, when he struck out Ohtani, the global two-way baseball superstar, and earned the respect of Japan for his performance. Ohtani even referred to Satoria as "The Worker," ignoring the fact that some could view his helmet flying off as he struck out as embarrassing.

And, as Satoria took in all the cheers and ovation in Tokyo, it was also his final international game – he’s truly focusing on his regular, full-time work back home.

"I was really looking forward to it because to end my national career in a game against the best national team in the world is always special, and especially here in the Tokyo Dome," he said when asked about his emotions heading into his final international start.

AARON JUDGE, PAUL SKENES POWER TEAM USA OVER MEXICO, CLOSES IN ON SPOT IN WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC QUARTERFINAL

He also told MLB.com: "It’s like a reward for my whole life playing baseball because nobody knows me in Czechia. I’m just a regular dude from Ostrava, but here they respect me and have me sign balls. It’s really nice to be back here."

Satoria’s stardom in the country has led to autograph sessions, shaking hands, taking pictures and having a simple stroll take much longer than normal because he’s recognized.

After Satoria came out of the game, Japan’s lineup returned to its usual production, as they ended up beating Czechia, 9-0, to go a perfect 4-0 in pool play.

But as both teams acknowledged each other, Satoria got yet another ovation as he waved to the crowd – one final goodbye on a baseball diamond that had given him more than he ever dreamed.

He was understandably emotional, looking around, bowing in Japanese custom, and tipping his cap to his teammates, as well as Team Japan, who all stood and honored someone who will go down in WBC history – even if he didn’t win it all.

Satoria will return home to Ostrava, where he serves as an electrical controller for ČEZ Group. But he and the rest of his Czech teammates have made a statement now in the last two tournaments – a country not known for baseball is working hard to prove they can be a formidable force one day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it’s right, because I got famous here three years ago, and it totally makes sense to me to end it here on probably — for us — the biggest international stage where we can play," Satoria said, via MLB.com. "I will definitely enjoy every moment that I can wear our jersey.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.