Sherrone Moore's alleged mistress speaks out, claims 'years of manipulation' from disgraced ex-Michigan coach

Attorneys for Paige Shiver, the former executive assistant of ex-Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore and his alleged mistress, released a statement after his no-contest plea that dropped some charges against him this past Friday.

The Action Injury Law Group’s statement, obtained by Fox News Channel, claimed Shiver endured "years of manipulation, harassment, and exploitation by a man who held enormous power over her professional life as the head football coach of one of the nation’s most prominent college football programs."

The statement also accused Moore of creating an environment where Shiver "felt pressured, intimated and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace – let alone at a public university."

The Chicago-based law group’s statement was first reported by the Detroit News.

Moore was facing charges of stalking, breaking and entering and home invasion of the apartment of Shiver, where authorities said he broke in to confront his alleged mistress to blame her for his dismissal. He even threatened to kill himself with butter knives in the apartment.

FIRED MICHIGAN COACH SHERRONE MOORE REACHES PLEA DEAL IN CASE OVER ALLEGED BREAK-IN AT MISTRESS'S HOME

Moore struck a no-contest plea deal the same day a judge planned to hear a challenge to Moore’s arrest in December 2025, including felony home invasion. Those previous charges were dropped in exchange for the no-contest plea to misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor malicious use of a telecommunications device.

"Today's no-contest plea in the criminal trespassing case involving disgraced former University of Michigan head football coach Sheronne Moore represents a critical moment of acknowledgment and accountability following a frightening and deeply disturbing incident," the Action Injury Law Group’s statement began. "Not surprisingly, Sheronne Moore's no-contest plea was entered a mere days following press reports alleging his failure to report sexual assault allegations against former Michigan assistant coach LaTroy Lewis.

"With the resolution of Mr. Moore's criminal legal proceedings today, all eyes are now squarely focused on the University of Michigan, Interim President Domenico Grasso, President-Elect Kent Syverud, General Counsel Tim Lynch, and the Board of Regents to see whether they take the swift and decisive action needed to make amends for the University's painful missteps and to restore a genuine sense of trust and respect among its employees, students, and alums."

Shiver’s attorneys questioned Michigan’s athletic program as a whole following the incident, adding that their client believes "she may not be the only person who experienced inappropriate, coercive, or predatory behavior from this individual."

"It raises urgent and troubling questions about how a powerful figure within a major university athletic program was able to engage in years of inappropriate conduct toward a subordinate without meaningful intervention or oversight," the statement read.

"Accountability does not end with a single criminal case. It requires truth, transparency, and a commitment to ensuring that no one in a position of authority is ever permitted to abuse their power again. Our client is continuing the difficult process of healing. She remains grateful for the support she has received and hopes that her decision to come forward will help protect others in the future."

Moore’s sentencing is scheduled for April 14 for his new charges, which have a potential maximum sentence of six months and 30 days in prison.

"All the charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts and law," said Moore’s attorney Ellen Michaels, standing alongside him and his wife, Kelli, outside the courtroom last week. "The dismissal of those charges validates the concerns we raised about the investigation from the very beginning. Mr. Moore is pleased to put this behind him and move forward.

"It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose."

Moore was fired on Dec. 10, 2025 after two seasons running Michigan’s football program following Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. The university cited an inappropriate relationship with a staff member as the reason for his firing, with Shiver ending the affair with Moore a few days before his firing, while cooperating with Michigan’s investigation.

