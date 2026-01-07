Trump tells NFL teams to ‘hire John Harbaugh, fast’ after Ravens firing decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Not that he needed one, but longtime NFL coach John Harbaugh received a rousing endorsement from President Donald Trump after the Baltimore Ravens fired him Tuesday, ending an 18-season run with the franchise.

Harbaugh’s tenure, which includes six AFC North titles, four AFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl title, came to an abrupt end when the organization announced that it had dismissed the coach following Sunday’s season finale.

The Ravens battled the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial division matchup in which the winner would be crowned AFC North champs and punch its ticket into the postseason, while the loser would be sent packing.

But a missed walk-off field goal attempt by rookie kicker Tyler Loop ended the Ravens’ season – and Harbaugh's time in Baltimore.

But the coach likely won’t stay on the market for long.

"HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST," the president wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning. "HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!!"

John and Jim Harbaugh and their families met with Trump at the White House over the summer. The meeting led Harbaugh to defend himself after a reporter framed a question on the visit around Trump's previous comments criticizing Baltimore as a city.

"How you framed that question — I would have framed that question like: ‘You got a chance to go visit with the president, man. What was that experience like?’" Harbaugh said at the time. "It was amazing. It was awesome. And I promise you I root for our president. I want our president to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful, and I want my team to be successful, and it was an amazing experience. It's not often you get invited, and you get a chance to do something like that as a family."

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh echoed his brother’s sentiments.

"There’s a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the president with my family, my mom and dad. President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother John; his daughter Allison; my two daughters, Addie and Katie; and my sister Joanie; and my niece Ainsley. So, there’s nine of us, and it was great."

Harbaugh won’t be sidelined for long. According to reports, at least seven NFL teams reached out to the coach following the news of his dismissal, including one mystery team with the coaching position already filled.

The two frontrunners appear to be the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns.