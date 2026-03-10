Travis Kelce credits Taylor Swift for helping motivate his return to the Chiefs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce credited his fiancée, Taylor Swift, for helping motivate his reported return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th season.

Kelce, 36, said seeing Swift’s continued drive to make new music while having "love and joy" when doing it was motivating.

"We share the same love for what we do, and we’ve had this, fortunately we’ve had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions. It’s amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does," Kelce said during a recent appearance on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Yeah, of course that’s motivating. That’s motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée and knowing that I’m going through something where I’m trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me. Something like that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what, I’m not done either.’ I still got some ideas in the back of my mind and still got some juice to play this game."

The 11-time Pro Bowler said that his time spent mulling over retirement was pretty "short and brief."

"Yeah, I’m not going to lie, it was pretty short and brief. The Chiefs knew where I was the entire time on it. I think you always need to take a step back, breathe, let the emotions of the season settle down and see where the body is," Kelce said.

"I’m still in love with this game. I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and playing the game."

The three-time Super Bowl champion said his best opportunity to play was to return to the Chiefs. He said there are a lot of pieces in the building that he loves and he can’t wait to get back in the building.

The Chiefs went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Kelce, however, was still productive, catching 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns. His 76 catches were the sixth-most among tight ends, and his 851 yards were fourth at the position.

Kelce said the team needs to be hungrier than they’ve ever been before and that the Chiefs hear all the noise surrounding them after their lackluster season.

