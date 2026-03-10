Super Bowl hero Matt Snell dies after lengthy illness, decades-long grudge with Jets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL running back Matt Snell has died at age 84, the New York Jets confirmed.

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

In addition to his heroics in Super Bowl III, Snell is remembered for a standout rookie season, earning AFL Rookie of the Year honors and setting the Jets single-game rushing record. In the franchise's only Super Bowl title, Snell rushed for 121 yards and scored New York’s lone touchdown.

Snell overcame a knee injury to play a key role in the Jets' 16-7 victory.

In a statement, Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said Snell represented the heart of the franchise and left a lasting legacy.

"Matt Snell will forever hold a special place in the history of the New York Jets," Johnson said. "He was the embodiment of toughness, selflessness and belief — traits that defined our organization’s proudest moments. His performance in Super Bowl III was nothing short of legendary. Against the odds, Matt set the tone with his physical running, delivering the Jets’ lone touchdown and helping secure one of the most important victories in sports history."

Injuries marred the end of Snell’s career, limiting him to 12 games over his final three seasons. Snell stepped away from the NFL after the 1972 season.

Shortly after he left the Jets, Snell's relationship with the franchise appeared to quickly deteriorate.

The 2018 book, "Beyond Broadway Joe: The Super Bowl Team That Changed Football," later provided context behind the dispute. In the book, Snell wrote that then–Jets owner Sonny Werblin offered him a lifelong role with the franchise.

Snell later said a miscommunication may have caused a lack of follow-through after Werblin’s stake was purchased.

"I don’t know if Sonny ever communicated what he had promised me to the other owners. I know there were people around the organization that were not happy that Sonny and I were friends, and some of them jumped on the opportunity to say bad things about me when Sonny was gone," Snell recalled, according to an excerpt from the book.

Legendary Jets quarterback Joe Namath reflected on the lasting impact Snell made on the field.

"I’m really sad to hear that he passed," Namath said, via the team's official site. "Matt was not only a hell of a player — he was a terrific teammate, and without him, we wouldn’t have had a chance to win a championship."

Snell’s 4,285 career rushing yards rank fourth in Jets history. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, two children and a grandson.

Snell's 4,285 career rushing yards rank fourth in Jets history. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, two children and a grandson.