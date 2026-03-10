Tua Tagovailoa's wife posts supportive message after Falcons reportedly agree to deal with Pro Bowl QB

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Tagovailoa, took to social media to praise her husband on his reported move to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Dolphins released the 28-year-old quarterback on Monday after six seasons, and the Falcons quickly swooped in, agreeing to a one-year deal with him, according to multiple reports.

"So excited to be coming to Atlanta! I am so proud of you and cannot wait to cheer you on!!" Tagovailoa posted to her Instagram Stories.

The Pro Bowl quarterback will be the second left-handed quarterback in the Falcons' quarterback room alongside Michael Penix Jr.

The Dolphins will incur an NFL-record $99.2 million in dead money against the salary cap for releasing Tagovailoa. The team designated Tagovailoa as a post-June 1 release, allowing the team to split the exorbitant contract over two seasons, with $67.4 million counting against the cap this season and $31.8 million against the cap in 2027.

The Dolphins went 7-10 and missed the playoffs last season, benching Tagovailoa in favor of Quinn Ewers for the final three games, ending a rough season for the former Alabama star.

Last season, in 14 games, Tagovailoa completed 67.7% of his passes for 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Tagovailoa had the second-most interceptions in the NFL, behind only Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who had 17.

The Dolphins signed Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension after he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,624 and threw for 29 touchdowns in 2023.

With the Falcons, he will compete with Penix for playing time. The Falcons drafted Penix with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, even though they signed Kirk Cousins in free agency that offseason.

The Falcons benched Cousins for the final three starts of the year in 2024, and Penix took over. He started nine games in his second season before he tore his ACL in his left knee.

In his 12 career starts, Penix has completed 59.6% of his passes for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Between his rehab and middling production, there is a chance Tagovailoa would be their Week 1 starter.

