Jets to reunite with Geno Smith after Raiders gain draft pick in trade: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a turbulent season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Geno Smith appears poised for a full-circle comeback.

Rather than release him, the Raiders agreed to trade Geno Smith to the Jets, ESPN reported Tuesday. The Jets also picked up a seventh-round pick in next month's NFL Draft, while the Raiders gained a sixth-rounder.

The Jets selected Smith in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After four seasons, he crossed the hall at MetLife Stadium to sign with the Giants.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The deal cannot be finalized until Smith passes a physical and the new league year opens Wednesday. In his rookie season with the Jets, Smith threw nearly twice as many interceptions as touchdowns.

Smith evened his touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2014, throwing 13 in each category, and was relegated to the bench more than once during his second NFL season.

RAIDERS CLINCH FIRST OVERALL PICK IN 2026 NFL DRAFT AFTER GIANTS BEAT COWBOYS

A broken jaw he sustained in an altercation with a teammate sidelined Smith for several weeks in 2015. After continued uneven play, he started just three more games for the Jets before Smith's first stint ended.

Smith saw limited action in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He revitalized his career in Seattle, starting every regular-season game in 2022. His performance earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year and his first career Pro Bowl honors.

Smith was named to the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season in 2023. After missing the playoffs in 2024, the Seahawks traded Smith to the Raiders.

Smith is slated to join a quarterback room in New Jersey that already includes Justin Fields.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Raiders hold the top pick in this year's draft and are widely expected to select former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas also reportedly bolstered its offensive line this week by signing center Tyler Linderbaum to a record three-year deal.

The Jets hold the second selection in the draft.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.