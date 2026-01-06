NFL mystery team with head coach in place emerges among those interested in John Harbaugh: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Harbaugh’s dismissal as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens has changed the game for all teams searching for their next head coach this offseason.

But it doesn’t seem that the six teams in that pool — Ravens not included — are the only ones inquiring about Harbaugh.

Harbaugh’s agent, Bryan Harlan, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he’s received calls from seven different NFL teams expressing interest in him.

"In the first 45 minutes after John Harbaugh was fired this afternoon, his agent Bryan Harlan said he received calls from seven NFL teams expressing interest in his client," Schefter’s post on X read.

That means a team with a head coach already in place is asking about the man who spent 18 years coaching the Ravens, leading them to the playoffs in 12 of those seasons.

Other than the Ravens, the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are all in need of a new head coach heading into 2026.

But Schefter doesn’t think that one mystery team will be the only organization with a head coach already in place reaching out.

"At least one — and likely more," Schefter wrote in response to Giants beat writer Art Stapleton pointing out the seventh team referenced in the prior post.

As of now, it’s unclear who the mystery team is that reached out to Harlan.

Schefter already mentioned Harbaugh as the "expected" favorite for the Giants’ job, though there are likely other teams looking for a coach that could say the same.

The decision by the Ravens to fire Harbaugh comes two days after his squad was unable to secure the AFC North title, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

"Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in an official statement. "Today I informed John that he has been relieved of his duties.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity."

The Ravens also posted a statement from Harbaugh.

"Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today. It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION," Harbaugh said.

"Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special Teams success. A difficult thing to do… and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity. I hope a legacy built on Faith, always Fighting, always Believing."

Harbaugh owned a 180-113 record and a 13-11 postseason record during his 18 seasons with the franchise. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory during the 2012 season after going 10-6.

Harbaugh, the brother of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, has the most road playoff victories in NFL history, showcasing his pedigree when the game matters most.

Through his 18 seasons, Harbaugh has only had a losing record three times, with his worst mark being the 2015 campaign at 5-11. The other two were 8-9 seasons in 2021 and 2025.

Harbaugh secured double-digit victories in 11 of those 18 seasons, including three straight from 2022-24.

