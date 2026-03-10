Ravens back out of trade with Raiders for star Maxx Crosby in rare move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens are backing out of a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Raiders announced Tuesday.

"The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time," the Raiders said.

Per multiple reports, the Ravens made the decision to drop the trade due to medical concerns that arose from Crosby's physical.

Crosby had posted a video on his Instagram story showing he was in Balitmore just hours before the news broke of the trade falling apart.

The Raiders would have received two first-round picks from the Ravens, including the No. 14 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft, one report said.

The timing of the deal falling apart means that both teams were under the impression the trade, and its many implications involving salary cap space and draft picks, would be in affect while navigating NFL free agency.

The Ravens had seen a flury of seven players depart for other teams in free agency before the deal with Crosby fell apart. Meanwhile, the Raiders will now have millions in salary added back onto their payroll after signing at least 8 players in free agency.

The 28-year-old Crosby had 10 sacks last season and has reached double digits four times in his seven seasons.

The Raiders last appeared in the playoffs in 2021 and have gone 7-27 over the past two seasons. They have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, which is expected to land them Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The Ravens are entering a new era after firing longtime head coach John Harbaugh and replacing him with former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

But it appears the new regime will not be making the big move to bring in the established veteran Crosby.