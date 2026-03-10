Ukrainian Paralympian Maksym Murashkovskyi wins silver medal after training with ChatGPT for 6 months

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After training with ChatGPT over the last six months, Ukrainian biathlete Maksym Murashkovskyi won a silver medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympic Games.

Murashkovskyi, 25, said he used the AI chatbot in a variety of ways throughout his training.

"For the past six months, I have been training with ChatGPT," Murashkovskyi said, according to The Athletic. "It was not only tactics. It was half of my training plan, motivation, etcetera. So it was a huge volume of all of my training.

"I used it as a psychologist, coach and sometimes, as a doctor."

Murashkovskyi won a few medals at the Para Biathlon World Cup in January and gave credit to ChatGPT for his success.

"I also won a few medals there, and even a gold. So I can give great credit to ChatGPT," he said. "I believe in it, it is a revolutionary technology."

Murashkovskyi was asked if AI could replace coaches, psychologists and doctors, and he agreed to an extent.

"Not completely for five to 10 years. But part of it, definitely."

Murashkovskyi competed under the NS3 classification, which is applied to athletes with the lowest level of visual impairment. He ran the race alongside his guide skier, Vitaly Trush. For the NS2 and NS3 competitors, guide skiers are optional, but are mandatory for NS1 athletes.

Murashkovskyi finished with a time of 33:41.1 in the men’s individual vision-impaired event on Sunday. He was just over two minutes behind Chinese gold medalist Dang Hesong, and beat his compatriot Dmytro Suiarko for second place.

