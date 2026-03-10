Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Ukrainian Paralympian Maksym Murashkovskyi wins silver medal after training with ChatGPT for 6 months

Murashkovskyi used the AI chatbot as psychologist and a coach in his journey

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After training with ChatGPT over the last six months, Ukrainian biathlete Maksym Murashkovskyi won a silver medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympic Games.

Murashkovskyi, 25, said he used the AI chatbot in a variety of ways throughout his training.

"For the past six months, I have been training with ChatGPT," Murashkovskyi said, according to The Athletic. "It was not only tactics. It was half of my training plan, motivation, etcetera. So it was a huge volume of all of my training.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maksym Murashkovskyi celebrates with Vitaly Trush

Silver medalist Maksym Murashkovskyi of Team Ukraine and guide Vitaliy Trush celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Para Biathlon Men’s Individual Visually Impaired on day two of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on March 8, 2026. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

"I used it as a psychologist, coach and sometimes, as a doctor."

Murashkovskyi won a few medals at the Para Biathlon World Cup in January and gave credit to ChatGPT for his success.

"I also won a few medals there, and even a gold. So I can give great credit to ChatGPT," he said. "I believe in it, it is a revolutionary technology."

IRAN'S FLAG REMOVED FROM PARALYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY AFTER SOLE ATHLETE WITHDRAWS OVER TRAVEL SAFETY CONCERNS

Maksym Murashkovskyi poses on podium

Gold medalist Hesong Dang of Team People’s Republic of China and guide Hongda Lu, silver medalist Maksym Murashkovskyi of Team Ukraine and guide Vitaliy Trush, and bronze medalist Dmytro Suiarko of Team Ukraine and guide Oleksandr Nikonovych pose for a photo on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Para Biathlon Men’s Individual Visually Impaired on day two of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on March 8, 2026. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Murashkovskyi was asked if AI could replace coaches, psychologists and doctors, and he agreed to an extent.

"Not completely for five to 10 years. But part of it, definitely."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Maksym Murashkovskyi competes

Maksym Murashkovskyi of Team Ukraine approaches the finish line with guide Vitaliy Trush during the Para Biathlon Individual Visually Impaired on day two of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on March 8, 2026. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Murashkovskyi competed under the NS3 classification, which is applied to athletes with the lowest level of visual impairment. He ran the race alongside his guide skier, Vitaly Trush. For the NS2 and NS3 competitors, guide skiers are optional, but are mandatory for NS1 athletes.

Murashkovskyi finished with a time of 33:41.1 in the men’s individual vision-impaired event on Sunday. He was just over two minutes behind Chinese gold medalist Dang Hesong, and beat his compatriot Dmytro Suiarko for second place.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue