Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Baltimore Ravens

Former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, 32, announces retirement after seven NFL seasons

Hurst says he's 'truly at peace' and ready to focus on being 'the best husband and father I can be'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, who pivoted to football after a brief career in Major League Baseball, announced his retirement on Monday after seven years in the NFL. 

The 32-year-old pro, who last played in the league for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2024 season, announced his decision with a lengthy post on social media.

Hayden Hurst catches a touchdown

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) catches a touchdown against the Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 26, 2021. (Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports)

"About a year overdue but life sped up on me these last 12 months.... I want to thank everyone that has been a part of my journey and helped me navigate this crazy life over the last 15 years of my sports journey," he wrote in an Instagram caption. "From my high school days at Bolles, to getting drafted by the Pirates, walking on at South Carolina and then making the jump to the NFL. It is a blessing how far sports took me in this life." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hurst was a two-sport athlete in Florida before getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 17th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He made one minor league appearance as a pitcher, walking five batters and recording one out.

He opted to go to college and pursue a football career, eventually getting drafted by the Ravens as the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after three years at South Carolina. 

"When I was stuck in a dorm room at 18 years old in Pirate City, thinking my sports career was over, I never thought I’d turn it into a 7 year NFL career but l put my head down and worked. I was determined to make football work after baseball failed me, and I never let anyone tell me I couldn’t do anything," he added in his retirement post. 

Hayden Hurst jogs on the field prior to an NFL game

Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst (81) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 8, 2019. (Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports)

TRAVIS KELCE CREDITS TAYLOR SWIFT FOR HELPING MOTIVATE HIS RETURN TO THE CHIEFS

"I wouldn’t change a thing about my career, the ups and downs made me dig deep, talk to God more and find out who I was inside. The answer: a fighter. I fought daily to be the best version of myself that I could and I hope it showed on the field with the passion I played with every snap and every game." 

Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons after two seasons with the Ravens, where he recorded a career-high of 571 yards and six touchdowns. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Chargers.

Hayden Hurst is tackled after a reception

Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) is tackled after a reception against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 9, 2023. (Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"From Columbia to Baltimore, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte and Los Angeles I got to see the world! I’m truly at peace announcing my retirement today because I checked every box athletically I wanted to," he said Tuesday. "Now it’s time to sit back and be the best husband and father I can be!"

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue