Former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, 32, announces retirement after seven NFL seasons

Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, who pivoted to football after a brief career in Major League Baseball, announced his retirement on Monday after seven years in the NFL.

The 32-year-old pro, who last played in the league for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2024 season, announced his decision with a lengthy post on social media.

"About a year overdue but life sped up on me these last 12 months.... I want to thank everyone that has been a part of my journey and helped me navigate this crazy life over the last 15 years of my sports journey," he wrote in an Instagram caption. "From my high school days at Bolles, to getting drafted by the Pirates, walking on at South Carolina and then making the jump to the NFL. It is a blessing how far sports took me in this life."

Hurst was a two-sport athlete in Florida before getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 17th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He made one minor league appearance as a pitcher, walking five batters and recording one out.

He opted to go to college and pursue a football career, eventually getting drafted by the Ravens as the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after three years at South Carolina.

"When I was stuck in a dorm room at 18 years old in Pirate City, thinking my sports career was over, I never thought I’d turn it into a 7 year NFL career but l put my head down and worked. I was determined to make football work after baseball failed me, and I never let anyone tell me I couldn’t do anything," he added in his retirement post.

"I wouldn’t change a thing about my career, the ups and downs made me dig deep, talk to God more and find out who I was inside. The answer: a fighter. I fought daily to be the best version of myself that I could and I hope it showed on the field with the passion I played with every snap and every game."

Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons after two seasons with the Ravens, where he recorded a career-high of 571 yards and six touchdowns. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Chargers.

"From Columbia to Baltimore, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte and Los Angeles I got to see the world! I’m truly at peace announcing my retirement today because I checked every box athletically I wanted to," he said Tuesday. "Now it’s time to sit back and be the best husband and father I can be!"