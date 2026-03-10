Lakers star Luka Dončić says he's in a custody battle with fiancée over daughters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lakers superstar Luka Dončić revealed he is in a custody battle with fiancée Anamaria Goltes over his two daughters and that the couple has separated.

"I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Doncic said in the statement released to ESPN.

"Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Goltes filed a petition for child support and attorneys’ fees in California, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Dončić then said in a statement he had recently ended his engagement to Goltes because he was unable to have his daughters with him in the U.S. during the season.

The 27-year-old Dončić and Goltes had been dating for a decade after meeting as teenagers in Slovenia. They became engaged in July 2023, and their daughters were born in November 2023 and December 2025, when Dončić left the Lakers to travel to Slovenia when younger daughter Olivia was born.

Dončić moved from Dallas to Los Angeles in a trade for Anthony Davis in February 2025. He agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers last summer, cementing his near future in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dončić is the NBA’s leading scorer this season at 32.5 points per game, and he ranks third with 8.4 assists while grabbing 7.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.