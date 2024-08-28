Michigan athletic director says school will 'fight' NCAA on cheating scandal investigations

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel's football program is being investigated for several alleged major violations of NCAA rules.

During an appearance on "The Michigan Insider" this week, Manuel said he and the school will "fight" the NCAA during its investigations.

"First of all, we’re going to fight when we need to fight," Manuel said. "Also, where we have made mistakes, we’re going to admit them and deal with it. I don’t want people to think because we don’t talk about it publicly — and I can’t — that we’re not going to fight for what we think is right for the University of Michigan and the people that are here. We are."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The program is under investigation for alleged illegal sign stealing by former staffer Connor Stalions. The investigation started in the middle of last season and resulted in the suspension of former head coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three regular-season games.

After the team won the national championship against Washington, Harbaugh departed to take over the Los Angeles Chargers, long before the investigations had concluded.

The NCAA recently announced a four-year show cause order for Harbaugh as a result of its investigation into Michigan’s impermissible contact with recruits and players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manuel added that his programs are not above the rules.

"But, at the same time, you have to also understand that if we do things that are against the rules, that we know are against the rules, we need to admit it and move forward and deal with it. There’s a duality to that. There’s a sense that you have a responsibility to adhere to rules we say we’re going to participate in, but when it gets to a point where we feel like it is over the top, or we need to fight something, we certainly will," he said.

ALABAMA STAR JALEN MILROE SAYS MICHIGAN WON ROSE BOWL 'FAIR AND SQUARE'

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards told Fox News Digital this week the investigations don't affect his team.

"I personally don’t hear anything. We’re worried about today, not about anything else," Edwards said. "We’re worried about what goes on in Schembechler Hall and not what other people say and controversy. All we can control is what we can control, and that’s our attitude, effort and what we do on a day-to-day basis."

Michigan received the final version of a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to the investigation into the alleged violations by Stalions, the NCAA and the school said Sunday. The school now has 90 days to respond. The school could then get a hearing in front of the NCAA's committee on infractions, though a negotiated resolution is still possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stalions initially was placed on leave by the school and later resigned. He did not participate in the investigation. Stalions is expected to break his silence Tuesday on Netflix when the documentary "Sign Stealer" makes its debut on the streaming service.

Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of the violations.

Meanwhile, head coach Sherrone Moore, who was Harbaugh's top assistant in 2023 and served as interim head coach during Harbaugh's multiple suspensions, addressed his alleged relationship with Stalions two weeks ago. Moore has been accused of deleting text messages with Stalions.

"I'll just say this: I look forward to them being released," Moore said of his text messages with Stallions.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.