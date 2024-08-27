Alabama star Jalen Milroe says Michigan won Rose Bowl 'fair and square'

The Michigan football program has found itself in a sign-stealing controversy, and the speculators are ready to put an asterisk in the record books.

En route to winning the national championship, the Wolverines got by the Alabama Crimson Tide in a thrilling Rose Bowl, in which they stopped Jalen Milroe from scoring in overtime, which would have kept the game alive.

The stout Wolverines defense stopped the Alabama quarterback at the line of scrimmage, putting themselves in the national championship – where they would beat Washington.

The sign-stealing accusations came about during the season, so it would be understandable if Milroe had a sour taste in his mouth.

He does have that sour taste, but not because he feels cheated. In fact, it's the opposite.

Milroe said Michigan won "fair and square" and instead attributed the loss to missed "opportunities" on his team's end.

"We had opportunities that we should have seized in the game, and we didn’t play to the standard we play at," Milroe told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"They won fair and square, they deserved to win the national championship, and that’s for us to reflect on things in 2024 we need to improve on. They deserved it, and they should have won."

Bama led, 20-13, with less than five minutes remaining in that Rose Bowl, but J.J. McCarthy marched Michigan down the field, and the Wolverines were able to force overtime.

Blake Corum took a 17-yard run to the house to kick off overtime, and Bama failed to score when they got the ball.

Michigan, this week, received its official notice of allegations from the NCAA regarding the alleged operation. Former coach Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stalions, the alleged ringleader of said scheme, have denied any wrongdoing.

