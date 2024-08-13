Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's texts with cheating scandal ringleader to be released; how does he feel?

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore is facing allegations of NCAA violations in his first season at the head of the program.

Moore was just promoted to head coach in January after Jim Harbaugh left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, taking over a program that had just been put on three years' probation along with a fine and recruiting limits for a wide-ranging sign-stealing scandal from last season.

Moore, who was an assistant on the staff since 2018, was accused of deleting text messages with former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions. Stalions resigned amid accusations of being the primary actor in the sign-stealing that violated NCAA bylaws. The coach addressed these allegations to reporters on Tuesday for the first time.

"I'll just say this: I look forward to them being released," Moore said of his text messages with Stallions.

Moore said he has and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA in its investigation, declining further comment when asked for more details.

Earlier this month, the NCAA sent a notice of allegations that claimed Moore deleted 52 messages with Stalions in October after reports of the investigation into the allegations came out.

Stalions, according to multiple reports, purchased tickets to games around the country while directing a network of individuals to video-record the sidelines of future Michigan opponents on game days.

Stalions reportedly purchased tickets to more than 30 games at 11 different Big Ten schools over the previous three seasons.

The scandal resulted in Harbaugh being suspended for the final three games of the 2023 regular season by the Big Ten, in which time Moore served as the interim head coach. Moore also served as interim head coach for the first three games of that season due to a separate violation of NCAA bylaws by the program.

Harbaugh left the program to return to the NFL after the 2023 team finished a perfect 15-0 with a national championship victory over Washington. Harbaugh has since been accused of not cooperating because he denied the NCAA's request to view relevant messages and phone records from his personal cellphone. Harbaugh could also face a "show-cause" restriction if he ever tries to return to college football.

Moore has been left to deal with the ongoing investigation at Michigan while he tries to prepare the defending national champions for its first season in an expanded Big 10 conference that will include its former title game opponent, Washington, and a handful of other former PAC-12 schools.

Meanwhile, Stalions will be featured in a new installment of the Netflix docuseries "Untold," titled "Sign Stealer," the company announced in July .

It's scheduled to be released on Aug. 27, just four days before Michigan's first game of the season.

