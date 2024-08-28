Michigan's Donovan Edwards blocking out noise amid team's sign-stealing allegations

The rumblings and speculation are quite loud everywhere, but the sounds aren't reaching Ann Arbor.

The Michigan football program, of course, is entrenched in a sign-stealing controversy from last season, which ended in a national championship for the school.

However, running back Donovan Edwards, who scored the Wolverines' first two touchdowns of that title game, said he's not concerned with the allegations, or what anybody has to say about his group.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I personally don’t hear anything. We’re worried about today, not about anything else," Edwards told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "We’re worried about what goes on in Schembechler Hall and not what other people say and controversy. All we can control is what we can control, and that’s our attitude, effort, and what we do on a day-to-day basis."

The alleged scheme resulted in Level I violations by both Jim Harbaugh, who has since left for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Connor Stalions, the alleged ringleader of the scheme.

ALABAMA STAR JALEN MILROE SAYS MICHIGAN WON ROSE BOWL 'FAIR AND SQUARE'

Stalions is alleged to have been part of a scheme that involved buying tickets to future Michigan opponents’ games, and having individuals attend them to videotape the sideline signals from the stands.

Earlier this month, Michigan received a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations, which found evidence that Stalions was wearing Central Michigan gear with a sideline pass during a Chippewas football game in 2023 against Michigan State – the Wolverines in-state rival who was on the schedule.

The notice of allegations also found that Sherrone Moore, who was promoted to head coach after Harbaugh’s departure, could face suspension and show-cause penalty after allegedly deleting text messages between him and Stalions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harbaugh and Stalions have both denied any wrongdoing.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.