Michigan Wolverines

Michigan's Donovan Edwards blocking out noise amid team's sign-stealing allegations

Michigan was hit with a notice of allegations earlier this week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The rumblings and speculation are quite loud everywhere, but the sounds aren't reaching Ann Arbor.

The Michigan football program, of course, is entrenched in a sign-stealing controversy from last season, which ended in a national championship for the school.

However, running back Donovan Edwards, who scored the Wolverines' first two touchdowns of that title game, said he's not concerned with the allegations, or what anybody has to say about his group.

Donovan Edwards running

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards scores a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (CFP/Getty Images)

"I personally don’t hear anything. We’re worried about today, not about anything else," Edwards told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "We’re worried about what goes on in Schembechler Hall and not what other people say and controversy. All we can control is what we can control, and that’s our attitude, effort, and what we do on a day-to-day basis."

The alleged scheme resulted in Level I violations by both Jim Harbaugh, who has since left for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Connor Stalions, the alleged ringleader of the scheme.

Connor Stalions stands on the sidelines

Off-field analyst Connor Stalions on the sideline during the Ohio State Buckeyes game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 26, 2022. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network)

Stalions is alleged to have been part of a scheme that involved buying tickets to future Michigan opponents’ games, and having individuals attend them to videotape the sideline signals from the stands.

Earlier this month, Michigan received a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations, which found evidence that Stalions was wearing Central Michigan gear with a sideline pass during a Chippewas football game in 2023 against Michigan State – the Wolverines in-state rival who was on the schedule.

The notice of allegations also found that Sherrone Moore, who was promoted to head coach after Harbaugh’s departure, could face suspension and show-cause penalty after allegedly deleting text messages between him and Stalions. 

Donovan Edwards and Sherrone Moore

Donovan Edwards and head coach Sherrone Moore are interviewed following the Michigan Football Game on April 20, 2024, in Ann Arbor. (Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Harbaugh and Stalions have both denied any wrongdoing.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

