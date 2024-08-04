Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore could face suspension as sign-stealing scandal looms, NOA says: reports

There is a chance that the reigning college football champions could begin the season without their head coach for the second year in a row.

According to reports, a notice of allegations (NOA) says Michigan's new head coach, Sherrone Moore, violated NCAA rules related to the investigation into the football program's sign-stealing scandal.

Moore, who replaced Jim Harbaugh after he went to the Los Angeles Chargers, is reportedly accused of deleting more than 50 text messages with Connor Stalions – the former low-level recruiting staffer who coordinated an off-campus, advanced-scouting operation – around the time the investigation was opened.

The reported NOA says Moore is accused of committing a Level 2 violation; Level 1 is the most serious.

"Our athletic department and university continue to cooperate with the NCAA regarding our ongoing investigation," Michigan said in a statement to the Associated Press. "We do not have an update to share regarding its status at this time."

Moore, 38, was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach when Harbaugh left Michigan for Los Angeles to become coach of the Chargers shortly after leading the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997.

Moore filled in as acting head coach four times last season while Harbaugh served suspensions, winning all four games, including the season finale against rival Ohio State.

Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of impermissible scouting while he was with the program, though he could face Level 1 violations.

Stalions resigned from his role in November, roughly a month after the investigation opened. He was initially suspended with pay by the school. He was an off-field analyst with the football team, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Despite the suspensions and ordeals, Michigan won the College Football Playoff over Washington, 34-13.

Shortly after scoring two touchdowns in the title game, running back Blake Corum (now with the Los Angeles Rams) fought against those who say the title is illegitimate.

"At the end of the day, what else do you want us to prove, man? Whatever came out in the beginning of the season, after that, you say we stole signals," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital at the time. "We went on the road and beat Penn State, beat Ohio State, beat Iowa, beat Alabama, beat Washington. All of these teams are top 10 in each category, offense and defense. We handled business."

Michigan begins its title defense on Aug. 31 against Fresno State; they visit Washington in a title game rematch on Oct. 5, as the two are now Big Ten rivals after the dismantling of the Pac-12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

