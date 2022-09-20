Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Maury Wills, ex-Dodgers great and 1962 MVP, dead at 89

Maury Wills was a seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champ

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maury Wills, a former MLB infielder who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for most of his career, died Monday night at his home in Arizona. He was 89.

No cause of death was immediately announced.

Wills played in the majors for 14 seasons and managed the Seattle Mariners for two more. He played for the Dodgers from 1959 to 1966 and again from 1970 to 1972. He played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Montreal Expos as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former Los Angeles Dodgers great Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 2014.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers great Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Wills led the National League in stolen bases from 1960 to 1965. He won the MVP award in 1962 when he batted .299 with 10 triples, 104 stolen bases and 48 RBI. He had 208 hits that season as well. His stolen-base total broke Ty Cobb’s mark.

Additionally, Wills was a seven-time All-Star, three-time World Series winner and a two-time Gold Glove recipient.

"Maury Wills was one of the most exciting Dodgers of all time," team president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. "He changed baseball with his base-running and made the stolen base an important part of the game. He was very instrumental in the success of the Dodgers with three world championships."

AARON JUDGE BLASTS TWO HOME RUNS TO BRING HIMSELF ONE AWAY FROM 60 ON SEASON

Los Angeles Dodgers' Maury Wills slides safely home past John Romano of the Cleveland Indians during the eighth inning of the All-Star Game in Washington on July 10, 1962.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Maury Wills slides safely home past John Romano of the Cleveland Indians during the eighth inning of the All-Star Game in Washington on July 10, 1962. (AP Photo/File)

Wills’ managerial run with the Mariners was criticized as he lacked the experience. He later admitted that his time in the dugout didn’t exactly go as planned and probably should have gotten more experience as a minor league manager before getting to the big leagues.

Wills also credited pitching great Don Newcombe with helping him battle addiction and getting sober in 1989.

"I’m standing here with the man who saved my life," he said of Newcombe. "He was a channel for God’s love for me because he chased me all over Los Angeles trying to help me, and I just couldn’t understand that. But he persevered, he wouldn’t give in, and my life is wonderful today because of Don Newcombe."

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Maury Wills is shown on March 27, 1962.

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Maury Wills is shown on March 27, 1962. (AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wills is survived by his wife, Carla, and children Barry, Micki, Bump, Anita, Susan Quam and Wendi Jo Wills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.