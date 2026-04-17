IndyCar driver discusses the mental challenge of IndyCar racing, why winning isn't his only measure of success

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IndyCar drivers lose a lot more than they win, making it difficult to find "success."

But like golf, coming in second place every weekend doesn't exactly make you a loser like it does in individual sports - in fact, it would be the most successful season ever.

"It’s tough, because obviously, there can only be one winner in racing every time we go racing. So it’s not easy," 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

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And because of that, Ericsson has his own personal "mental coach" who gives him daily exercises and prompts with different focuses.

In the morning, Ericsson will write down what he's improved on, where his focus lies, and where he's had success. At night, he reflects on the positives he had throughout the day.

"It’s a lot of reflection. What’s interesting with mental training and coaching yourself is the reflection part. It’s not only that the questions can be quite simple, but it’s about taking the time and being present and thinking about things. That’s what is really powerful," Ericsson said.

"A lot of people are so caught up in life, there’s always something going on, the next thing, and you just keep going. If you stop every morning and every evening, sit down for 10 minutes and reflect on your day or how you feel, what’s going on in your mind, I think that’s very powerful. Putting pen to paper and writing it down is also something that’s very powerful."

Driving around at speeds of 200 mph is a mental challenge in itself. Given the fact that Ericsson does it for hours on end, he needs to be extra locked in, and that's where his partnership with Allegra comes in.

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"It’s just super important in what I do. Got to stay sharp, you can’t have any brain fog or anything like that. That’s where Allegra really helps," Ericsson said, noting the height of allergy season. "Helps me stay sharp, helps me stay locked in. So it’s been super important for me."

In practicing his mental game, Ericsson has had to train himself that success does not equal winning. In fact, sometimes, not even finishing in the top 10 might have to be considered a positive.

"Something I work a lot with my coach on as well, the biggest thing I’ve learned throughout my career is that success comes from performing at your highest level and feeling like you are maximizing yourself in the present," Ericsson said. "Sometimes that might be 12th place, fifth place, because there are things out of your control with the car and other factors.

"If I sit here and say I need to win every race, you’re going to be frustrated and disappointed a lot of the time because you can’t win every race. So it’s about focusing on trying to perform at your highest level every time and striving to be at your highest level, understanding how to get yourself there and not make mistakes."

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Obviously, Ericsson goes into every race wanting to win. "That's always there," he said.

"But I think it’s easier to focus on performing at your highest level on a consistent basis," he continued. "If I can do that, I know I’m going to win races. I know I’m going to have good results. So it’s more about that — that’s what I try to focus on."

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