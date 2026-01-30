President Trump signs executive order bringing IndyCar race to DC for America250

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to bring IndyCar to the streets of Washington, D.C. for America250 celebrations.

Trump was joined by IndyCar owner and chairperson Roger Penske, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy in the Oval Office to announce efforts to organize an IndyCar race in Washington. D.C., later this summer. The event highlights another sporting event organized by the Trump administration in honor of the United States' 250th anniversary.

"We're celebrating ‘Greatness with American Motor Racing,’ that's going to be the name of the event," Trump said, adding that the event will take place from Aug. 21-23.

"It's going to be so exciting. And, I love the race. I don't have a lot of time to watch it, but I love the racing," the president said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The president said the potential attendance could "set a record for racing."

IndyCar owner and chairperson Roger Penske added, "This is a really amazing time for us, as a company, to support the 250th anniversary for the country. And there's no better way for us to bring automotive and speed into the D.C. area and to have the opportunity to be able to compete here where there are IndyCars."

"As you know, we own the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and we are taking that history of over 100 years and the speed and what's taking place there with the different manufacturers, and bringing it here to this race will be amazing," he continued. "Certainly the Freedom 250, when you think about it, it's just a byproduct of what the president has done during this year. And this will be an event obviously in August, which will make a huge difference. And we're excited. The areas for people to see most of the grounds will be free. So it's going to be an economic benefit to the area, to the city."

FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks also spoke in the White House, highlighting the World Cup, which will take place in the U.S. this summer.

"It's a real honor to be a partner with Roger and IndyCar. And at Fox Sports, we do the biggest events in sports this year. We have the FIFA World Cup that will be celebrating here as well. And then dovetailing right after that to be able to celebrate America's birthday on FOX, is an absolutely incredible honor," he said. "And everyone at FOX Sports can't wait, to see exactly how this is going to unfold and bring it to life. So, Mr. President, thank you again for signing this today."

According to NBC News, the Interior and Transportation departments will work to "coordinate with the Mayor" and plan a race route near the National Mall "that showcases the majesty of Washington, D.C., and its iconic national monuments," based on a fact sheet.

HALL OF FAME COACH SAYS HE FEELS 'GUILTY' BEING IN CANTON WITHOUT BILL BELICHICK

The Department of Transportation was making a push to hold a race on the National Mall as part of the celebration, FOX Business confirmed last week.

In conjunction with the push, Trump posted to Truth Social an AI-generated video promoting the race. The video featured fans around the National Mall and drivers speeding through a Washington, D.C., raceway.

"The Grand Prix is an unprecedented opportunity to celebrate our nation’s proud racing pedigree, showcase the beauty of the National Mall and generate millions in critical tourism revenue for the capital," a Department of Transportation spokesperson said. "The Trump Administration is determined to make D.C. great again, and this race is another example of that commitment. We’ll keep working with our partners in Congress to outline the positive impacts it will have on the District and correct the record."

The event does have a roadblock ahead of it, though, as advertising on Capitol grounds is forbidden. Racing vehicles are often littered with ads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is not clear exactly where the track would be located, but the video Trump posted featured the Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial.

There is also a UFC event planned for the South Lawn on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter