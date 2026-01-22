FBI probes Jim Irsay death over prescription drugs, ketamine use and doctor relationship: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal investigators reportedly launched a probe into the death of longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, examining his use of prescription drugs and ketamine and the role of a California addiction doctor who treated him in the months before his death.

The FBI issued a federal grand jury subpoena earlier this month seeking records related to Irsay’s death, his alleged use of illegal and prescription drugs, and his relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian, a California-based addiction specialist who treated him before his death, according to The Washington Post.

Investigators also spent several days in Indianapolis earlier this month as part of the inquiry.

The FBI declined to comment on the probe.

"I do understand that there have been some subpoenas issued, but not to me, the Colts or any of our current employees," Colts Chief Legal Officer Dan Emerson told the Washington Post on Thursday, declining to comment further.

Irsay, who became owner of the Colts in 1997, died in May at age 65.

Irsay had several health issues over the course of his life and even battled drug and alcohol addiction, once admitting he had been to rehab "at least 15 times."

The Colts announced in January 2024 that Irsay was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness." That February, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "on the mend."

In December 2023, police were called to Irsay's home around 4:30 a.m. and found him in bed unresponsive and cold during what authorities called a "suspected overdose." But Irsay himself disputed it at the time.

"It wasn’t an overdose," Irsay later told Fox 59 in Indianapolis . "I don’t know why, when you have your name in the paper in the past, people throw that out there quickly. I don’t pay attention to it all that much, but I don’t think it’s fair."

Irsay was arrested in 2014 and pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated (OWI), which led to a six-game suspension and a $500,000 fine from the NFL. He said his arrest was partly due to being a White billionaire.

Irsay's father purchased the team in 1972, when they still played in Baltimore, for $12 million and moved the team in 1984. Irsay was the general manager of the team from 1982 to 1996 and became the NFL's youngest owner at age 37, shortly after his dad's death in 1997.

Over his tenure running the day-to-day operations of the organization, Irsay won 258 games, the fourth-most in the NFL in that span. He also won 10 division titles, went 1-1 in Super Bowls and made the playoffs 18 times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.