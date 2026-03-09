Trump admin officials reveal details of Freedom 250 Grand Prix in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump administration officials peeled back the curtain on what the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will look like when the green flag waves for the IndyCar race on Aug. 23.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Ambassador Monica Crowley and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled the Freedom 250 car, which had the logos of the American celebration on it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Officials noted that the event is free for fans to come and watch.

Duffy said he and Roger Penske strategized to each call President Donald Trump and pitch him on the idea of a road race in Washington. He said that it didn’t take much persuasion to have an All-American race in the nation’s capital to celebrate America 250.

"This was a team effort," Duffy said. "It’s Penske, it’s FOX, it’s the mayor, it’s interior, it’s everybody else joining together not to make a profit, not to get your name out there but to say, let’s celebrate America. Let’s celebrate America’s birthday."

Officials also showed what the course would look like.

WILL BUXTON: 'INDYCAR AND NASCAR DOUBLEHEADERS ARE A GREAT IDEA'

"A project of this magnitude has to have vision from the very top. We’re here today because of President Trump’s executive order, which literally paved the way for this race to become a cornerstone of our national celebration," FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks said. "We want to thank the administration for recognizing that there is no better way to celebrate America 250 than by showcasing American speed and ingenuity than on the streets of our capital.

"For everybody that’s going to be here, no matter which way you look, this is going to be the most distinctly American sporting event that we’ve ever had."

IndyCar drivers will go around the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol as the backdrop for the event. The races will go down 3rd Street and turn down Pennsylvania Avenue to start.

The drivers will zoom past the National Archives, the National Gallery of Art, the Hirshhorn Museum and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum before going back onto 3rd Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The IndyCar race is one of the major sporting events that will take place in D.C. to mark America’s birthday. The UFC announced the card for its White House event that will take place on the White House lawn in June.