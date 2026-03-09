Jets running back appears to take subtle shot at team over free agency deals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets running back Breece Hall appeared to take a subtle shot at the team on Monday as the franchise reportedly came to agreements with multiple defenders at the start of free agency.

The Jets placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Hall last week, preventing him from becoming a restricted free agent. Hall is allowed to negotiate with other teams and sign an offer sheet, but the team has first refusal rights.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As free agency began, Hall noticed the team agreeing to deals with defenders.

The Jets reportedly acquired defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins and will sign a three-year, $40 million deal with the team. New York also signed linebacker Demario Davis to a two-year, $22 million deal and defensive end Joseph Ossai to a three-year, $36 million contract, according to multiple reports.

"Damn we sure got a lot of money in Florham Park all these contracts dudes signing," Hall wrote on X with three crying-laughing emojis.

DOLPHINS APPEAR TO FIND TUA TAGOVAILOA'S REPLACEMENT AS FREE AGENCY OPENS

The two sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term agreement. If they cannot agree to terms on a deal by then, Hall will play the 2026 season with a $14.293 million cap hit.

Hall rushed for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns last season in 16 games. He also had 36 catches for 350 yards and a touchdown for a 3-14 Jets squad.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He has played 56 games across four seasons with the Jets, and in that time he has run for 3,398 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns while catching 188 passes for 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.