Olivia Dunne opens up about long-distance relationship with MLB star Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes and national champion gymnast Olivia Dunne have been the darlings of the baseball world since they officially announced their relationship a few years ago.

But the long-distance nature of their relationship could add extra pressure to the young lovebirds as they get their lives started together. Anyone who has ever been in a similar situation would agree.

Dunne opened up to People in February about how the two were approaching the possible obstacle.

"Honestly, I don't think we have any rules. I just think being super present with one another while you're together, while you have that time together, is super important," she told the magazine. "I mean, he makes time to come to my events. I make time to go watch him pitch. I try to make every start I can."

"We both are so busy that we understand if one another can't be there for everything, but I think just really valuing the time you spend together and being super present in every moment."

Dunne has routinely been spotted at Pirates games – whether in Pittsburgh or on the road on the East Coast – cheering on Skenes.

She was also with him when he won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2024 and, last year, when he won the National League Cy Young Award.

The two began dating in 2023 and she revealed in April 2025 that it nearly never happened.

Dunne revealed in an interview with GQ Magazine the relationship almost did not happen. She said Skenes did not follow her back on Instagram.

"He wouldn’t follow me back on Instagram," she said.

Skenes told GQ he rarely used Instagram at the time Dunne followed him.

"I was like, Who is this kid and why won’t he follow me back?" she told the outlet.

The pitcher said he knew who Dunne was at the time, while the gymnast did not really know who the baseball player was but wondered who was the "tall, mysterious man that never smiles." They explained that Skenes was more of a "reserved" man, and Dunne was more outgoing, but it didn’t put a halt on their pursuits of each other.