Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

War With Iran

Trump warns Australia 'is making a terrible humanitarian mistake' over Iranian women's soccer team

Five Iranian players reportedly requested asylum

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Trump warns Iran’s new supreme leader must get US ‘approval’ as tensions flare Video

Trump warns Iran’s new supreme leader must get US ‘approval’ as tensions flare

Former Ambassador at-Large Nathan Sales discusses new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, potential new nuclear threats and more on ‘Fox & Friends.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump offered a stark warning to the Australian government on Monday as the Iranian women’s soccer team is slated to return home following the Women’s Asian Cup.

The team faces uncertainty as war broke out while they were in Australia for the tournament. Amid concerns for player welfare, the Australian Iranian Council wrote to Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke urging the government to protect the squad members while they’re in the country.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Iran women's soccer team on the field

Iran players react during their national anthem ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026.  (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)

Trump weighed in with a post on Truth Social.

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed," he wrote. "Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t."

Australian assistant minister for foreign affairs and trade, Matt ⁠Thistlethwaite, was asked whether the country would grant the Iranian players asylum, but said the government could not "go into individual circumstances for privacy reasons."

Five Iran women’s soccer players reportedly defected with the help of police.

Iran fans at the Women's Asian Cup

Iran supporters wave flags during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026.  (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP)

The team arrived in Australia before Israel and the U.S. launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. The strikes led to the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iranian players refused to sing their national anthem before an opening loss to South Korea last Monday, which was viewed by some as an act of resistance, which was dubbed by an Iranian commentator as the "pinnacle of dishonor."

The team didn’t clarify. But the players sang the anthem and saluted before their losses to Australia and Philippines.

The Australian Iranian Council launched an online petition urging Australian authorities to "ensure that no member of Iran’s women’s national football team is to depart Australia while credible fears for their safety remain."

"Where credible evidence exists that visiting athletes may face persecution, imprisonment, coercion, or worse upon return, silence is not a neutral position," the petition read. "The current wartime environment has intensified repression, fear, and the risks faced by anyone publicly perceived by the Islamic Republic as disloyal."

Iranian supporters display signs expressing support for U.S. President Donald Trump

Iranian supporters display signs expressing support for U.S. President Donald Trump during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 football match between Iran and Australia in Gold Coast, Australia, on March 5, 2026. (Izhar Khan / AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari was quoted as saying in Australia’s national news agency that the team wants "to come back to Iran as soon as we can."

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Iranian women's soccer fans show support for Trump as team appears to pivot on national anthem stance
Iranian women's soccer fans show support for Trump as team appears to pivot on national anthem stance

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue