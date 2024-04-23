Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay denies he overdosed when police found him unresponsive in December

The Colts owner posted in February that he was 'on the mend'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Last December, police were called to Jim Irsay’s home around 4:30 a.m. ET and found him in bed unresponsive and cold during what authorities called a "suspected overdose."

However, the Indianapolis Colts owner denied the authorities' report.

"It wasn’t an overdose,’’ Irsay said to Fox 59 in Indianapolis. "I don’t know why when you have your name in the paper in the past, people throw that out there quickly. I don’t pay attention to it all that much, but I don’t think it’s fair."

Jim Irsay talks at podium

Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the fans during the Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 10, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Irsay said he was "treating a leg injury" that had developed a serious hematoma.

Irsay was struggling to breathe when police found him and was administered Narcan, to which he "responded slightly," according to TMZ Sports. 

The Colts announced in January that Irsay was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness" – in February, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "on the mend."

Jim Irsay in Indiana

Jim Irsay speaks during a ceremony honoring former player Tarik Glenn during halftime of the game between the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"It's a long road and you have to be patient. The great news is everything is going well," a hospitalized Irsay said in March after he underwent a procedure on his right leg.

The leg procedure was performed in an effort to improve Irsay's mobility. The 64-year-old also revealed that he has undergone "26 surgeries over the last seven years."

The billionaire was the subject of a "Real Sports" interview with Andrea Kremer in November, when he said he has been to rehab "at least 15 times." He also mentioned a near-death situation that gave him an epiphany. 

Jim Irsay in Jacksonville

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a fan event before an International Series game against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA Today Sports)

Irsay has overseen the Colts' day-to-day operations since 1995. He hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, alongside legendary quarterback Peyton Manning and the rest of the Colts players, after the team won Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

