Jets to acquire All-Pro defensive back in trade with Dolphins: report

The New York Jets are reportedly set to acquire Miami Dolphins All-Pro defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade as NFL free agency gets off to a raucous start.

The Dolphins will send Fitzpatrick to the Jets for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, which initially came from the Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN reported Monday. Fitzpatrick’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the outlet that Fitzpatrick will sign a three-year, $40 million deal with New York.

It’s the second major move for the Dolphins. Miami announced it would release quarterback Tua TagovailoaTua Tagovailoa after six seasons with the team.

Fitzpatrick played in 14 games with the Dolphins last season. He had 82 tackles, a sack and an interception with Miami.

The 2025 season was Fitzpatrick’s second stint with the Dolphins. Miami traded Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a deal that landed Fitzpatrick back with the Dolphins last year. The Dolphins initially traded Fitzpatrick to the Steelers during the 2019 season.

Fitzpatrick will enter his ninth year in the NFL. The Dolphins selected him with the No. 11 pick of the 2018 draft. Since then, he was selected as an All-Pro three times and was named to the Pro Bowl five

times.

The Jets will add the veteran to a defense that was in the bottom barrel of the NFL in 2025. New York was 25th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed. The Jets were 3-14 last season.