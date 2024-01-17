Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Colts' Jim Irsay found unresponsive at home in 'suspected overdose' last month: report

Irsay was dealing with a 'severe respiratory illness,' the team said earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay was reportedly the subject of a serious incident at his home in Indiana last month.

Carmelo police were called to Irsay’s home around 4:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 8 and found the billionaire in his bed unresponsive and cold during what authorities called a "suspected overdose," TMZ Sports reported Wednesday, citing police documents.

Responding officers found Irsay struggling to breathe and after Narcan was used, he "responded slightly," according to TMZ Sports. Paramedics arrived and took over the efforts to save the 64-year-old. Authorities wrote that a list of medications Irsay had taken was provided, but it was unclear what he had in him before their arrival. The incident was reportedly listed as an "overdose" and "overdose/poisoning."

Jim Irsay in Indiana

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay speaks during a ceremony honoring former player Tarik Glenn at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness," the Colts told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected."

Earlier this month, the Colts said Irsay was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness." He was expected to miss an appearance at a Los Angeles event later that week.

"Jim Irsay is currently being treated for a severe respiratory illness. While this unfortunately means he won't be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible," the team’s Jan. 9 statement read.

"We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers."

Jim Irsay in 2021

 Jim Irsay attends the 15th Annual HOPE luncheon seminar honoring Michael Phelps at The Plaza on Nov. 10, 2021, in New York City. (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Irsay was the subject of a "Real Sports" interview with Andrea Kremer in November. He said in the interview that he has been to rehab "at least 15 times." But it was a near-death situation that gave him a revelation.

"One time, I was trying to detox myself, and I mixed multiple drugs that I didn’t know anything about. So all of a sudden, I start slurring my words. And then code blue, I stop breathing. And they revive me and the doctor goes, ‘Jim, you’re one lucky man because I had virtually signed the death certificate.’"

Irsay previously told The Associated Press that he knows "what it’s like to be at hell’s gates," while discussing his addiction troubles. However, this "Real Sports" interview is the first time he has recalled a near-death experience. 

Irsay’s struggles with addiction were on full display during his time as owner of the Colts. In 2014, he checked himself into rehab after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence as well as four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

Police revealed that Irsay had various prescription drugs in his possession during the arrest as well as more than $29,000 in cash when he was pulled over. 

Irsay had his license suspended for a year after refusing a blood test, and though prosecutors dismissed the felony charges, Irsay pleaded guilty to his DUI. 

Jim Irsay in September 2022

The Jim Irsay Band performs at Lucas Oil Stadium's Irsay Collection event, Sept. 9, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Lee Klafczynski/for IndyStar/USA Today Network)

He has been an executive of the Colts since 1984, when his father, Robert, was owner. In 1997, Irsay became majority owner of the team following his father’s death. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

