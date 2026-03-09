Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce turning down top money to return to Chiefs for 2026 season: reports

It was up in the air whether Kelce would return to Kansas City

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to the Rams, Should the Bears trade for Maxx Crosby? | The Herd Video

Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to the Rams, Should the Bears trade for Maxx Crosby? | The Herd

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded elite CB Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the 29th overall pick. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news and asks if the Chicago Bears would be the best fit for Maxx Crosby.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce may be ready to show that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

As his future in the NFL hangs in the balance, reports indicated that the Kansas City Chiefs star is expected to return to the team for his 14th season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce hugs Derwin James Jr

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) following a Chargers victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 14, 2025. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

"It’s been a roller coaster for Travis Kelce. He’s only played for the Kansas City Chiefs. I think a lot of people assumed no doubt Travis Kelce would just come back to the Kansas City Chiefs, sign whatever deal was available and move forward," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Monday. "He was expected to get significant, significant interest. Likely, a deal that would have put him at the top of the tight end market. Based on the way he played last year, a Pro Bowler playing nearly on top of his game, that would make sense.

"That’s not really what Travis Kelce is about. It really isn’t. He is going to turn down more money to stay in Kansas City, to be loyal, to be with Patrick Mahomes and to continue to have another shot at the Super Bowl. This is something the Chiefs were adamant about doing. They wanted this to happen. It was really just a matter of, would he get to free agency? In the end, it is likely not with Travis Kelce expected to stay in Kansas City."

Travis Kelce goes up against the Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

COWBOYS AGREE TO TRADE WITH PACKERS FOR PRO BOWL DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: REPORTS

The terms of the expected deal have not been finalized. Sports Illustrated reported that it is likely to be a one-year deal for Kelce.

Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion, 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. His numbers were just a smidge better than 2024.

Travis Kelce downcast

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He had 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs finished an uncharacteristic 6-11.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue