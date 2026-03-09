Travis Kelce turning down top money to return to Chiefs for 2026 season: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce may be ready to show that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

As his future in the NFL hangs in the balance, reports indicated that the Kansas City Chiefs star is expected to return to the team for his 14th season.



"It’s been a roller coaster for Travis Kelce. He’s only played for the Kansas City Chiefs. I think a lot of people assumed no doubt Travis Kelce would just come back to the Kansas City Chiefs, sign whatever deal was available and move forward," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Monday. "He was expected to get significant, significant interest. Likely, a deal that would have put him at the top of the tight end market. Based on the way he played last year, a Pro Bowler playing nearly on top of his game, that would make sense.

"That’s not really what Travis Kelce is about. It really isn’t. He is going to turn down more money to stay in Kansas City, to be loyal, to be with Patrick Mahomes and to continue to have another shot at the Super Bowl. This is something the Chiefs were adamant about doing. They wanted this to happen. It was really just a matter of, would he get to free agency? In the end, it is likely not with Travis Kelce expected to stay in Kansas City."

The terms of the expected deal have not been finalized. Sports Illustrated reported that it is likely to be a one-year deal for Kelce.

Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion, 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. His numbers were just a smidge better than 2024.



He had 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs finished an uncharacteristic 6-11.