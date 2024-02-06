Colts owner Jim Irsay makes first public statement after 'severe' illness

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made his first public comments about his health since January on Tuesday via social media.

Irsay was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness," the Colts announced on Jan. 9.

"On the mend," he posted on X. "Grateful for all the messages of love and support."

The Colts added in the statement that he was receiving "excellent care" for his illness, while asking for privacy.

While the Colts mentioned the respiratory illness, multiple reports also found a police report that stated Irsay was found unresponsive in his home in December due to a "suspected overdose."

First responders were called to Irsay’s home in Carmel, Indiana, around 4:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 8, TMZ Sports said, citing police documents.

Irsay was struggling to breathe and was administered Narcan, to which he "responded slightly," according to TMZ Sports.

The billionaire was the subject of a "Real Sports" interview with Andrea Kremer in November, when he said he has been to rehab "at least 15 times." He also mentioned a near-death situation that gave him an epiphany.

"One time, I was trying to detox myself, and I mixed multiple drugs that I didn’t know anything about," he explained. "So all of a sudden, I start slurring my words. And then code blue, I stop breathing. And they revive me and the doctor goes, ‘Jim, you’re one lucky man because I had virtually signed the death certificate.’"

It's no secret Irsay has dealt with addiction struggles. In 2014, he checked himself into rehab after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence as well as four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police revealed Irsay had various prescription drugs in his possession during the arrest as well as more than $29,000 in cash when he was pulled over.

Irsay, who has been the Colts executive since 1984 when his father, Robert, was the team’s owner, had his license suspended for a year after refusing a blood test. He did, however, have his felony charges dismissed by prosecutors after pleading guilty to DUI.

