Jim Irsay received ketamine treatments in midst of relapse before death: report

Jim Irsay, the former Indianapolis Colts owner who died in May, reportedly suffered a relapse before his death and was under the care of a recovery doctor who prescribed him opioids and ketamine.

Irsay died earlier this year at the age of 65. He battled several health issues over the years along with drug and alcohol addiction.

He once admitted to going to rehab "at least 15 times" and helped create a foundation based on mental illness and addiction. Sixteen months before his death, the Colts announced that Irsay was treated for "severe respiratory illness."

There was also a report of him overdosing in December 2023. Irsay denied that he overdosed, saying he suffered a serious hematoma on his leg.

His death stunned the football world at the time. He was still seen at some of the Colts’ games during the course of the 2024 season.

Somewhere in between that time, The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Irsay was "in the throes of a relapse" that the Colts "repeatedly hid from the public." The outlet said it interviewed at least five witnesses who saw Irsay ingest opioids and four who said they saw him take ketamine.

Witnesses who spoke to The Washington Post said they were worried about treatments Irsay received from Dr. Harry Haroutunian, an addiction specialist based in California. The report said Haroutunian prescribed Irsay with opioids in the last two years of his life.

He declined to further comment on Irsay’s treatment to the outlet, citing medical privacy laws. Fox News Digital reached out for comment.

Haroutunian signed Irsay’s death certificate, which said the cause was cardiac arrest due to pneumonia and heart issues, according to the newspaper. The Beverly Hills Police Department reportedly closed its investigation into his death because investigators saw no signs of an overdose or drug use. No autopsy or toxicology results were performed.

General counsel Dan Emerson defended the team’s handling of Irsay’s struggles in an interview with The Washington Post.

"We handled everything in an appropriate, professional, ethical and moral fashion," he said. "I really wish everybody would let my friend rest in peace."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Colts for comment. The team referred to a statement the Irsays gave The Washington Post.

"We continue to grieve the loss of our Dad, a man defined not only by his role as owner of the Colts, but also by his resilience, his personal struggles, and his deep love for family, friends, and community," their statement read.

"Throughout his life, our Dad was open about his battles with addiction and mental health. He never claimed to be perfect. Instead, he used his voice to reduce stigma and advocate for those facing similar challenges, with honesty, vulnerability, and compassion.

"We understand the public interest in his life and legacy. While we respect the role of responsible journalism, we decline to comment on the allegations in your inquiry. The media is not the place to address inquiries about information which is disputed, lacks essential context, or involves private medical matters.

"Our focus remains on honoring our Dad’s legacy, his decades of philanthropy, his loyalty to the Colts and its fans, and his passion for mental health advocacy, music, and second chances.

"We ask for continued privacy as we move through this difficult time."