Michigan State star draws fresh scrutiny with kick toward opponent's groin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions were running high between two rivals on Sunday as the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team edged the Michigan State Spartans, 90-80.

Spartans star Jeremy Fears Jr. drew scrutiny in the first half of the game when he kicked toward opponent Elliot Cadeau’s groin. He was called for a technical foul as the video review showed that he swung his right leg backward into Cadeau.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cadeau immediately walked toward his bench and called for head coach Dusty May to ask for a replay review.

"I got fouled, I should have probably just fell," Fears said after the game. "It’s an unfortunate situation."

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said he didn’t believe that Fears kicked Cadeau on purpose but added that he "chewed him out about it," during the game.

"Nobody is tougher on him than me," he said. "Nobody will be tougher on him than me."

Izzo said during an in-game interview with CBS that Fears is under a microscope because of what was said following the previous game.

He elaborated more after the game.

"I’m sick of it being one-sided," he said. "That’s what upset me about the first time. Fears will get his lunch from me. I wonder if some of their guys will get their lunch from what happened in the first game that didn't get public."

Fears, in a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, swung his leg backward to hit Langston Reynolds’ groin area and was called for a foul. He received a technical foul on a review.

He came under scrutiny again against the Illinois Fighting Illini when coach Brad Underwood asked officials to look at whether Fears intentionally tripped David Mirkovic after stopping in front of him. Underwood didn’t win the appeal.

Fears has had a breakout season in his third year with the Spartans. He’s averaging 15.1 points per game and is leading the nation with a 9.1 assists per game average.

Michigan State finished the regular season with a 25-6 record and a 15-5 record in the Big Ten Conference.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan, with the win, solidified its Big Ten regular-season title. The Wolverines are 29-2 this season and 19-1 in the conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.