Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State star draws fresh scrutiny with kick toward opponent's groin

Spartans' Jeremy Fears Jr kicked Michigan Elliott Cadeau during their game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions were running high between two rivals on Sunday as the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team edged the Michigan State Spartans, 90-80.

Spartans star Jeremy Fears Jr. drew scrutiny in the first half of the game when he kicked toward opponent Elliot Cadeau’s groin. He was called for a technical foul as the video review showed that he swung his right leg backward into Cadeau.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jeremy Fears puts up a shot

Michigan St guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) puts up a shot between Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr, left, and Michigan center Aday Mara in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Cadeau immediately walked toward his bench and called for head coach Dusty May to ask for a replay review.

"I got fouled, I should have probably just fell," Fears said after the game. "It’s an unfortunate situation."

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said he didn’t believe that Fears kicked Cadeau on purpose but added that he "chewed him out about it," during the game.

"Nobody is tougher on him than me," he said. "Nobody will be tougher on him than me."

Izzo said during an in-game interview with CBS that Fears is under a microscope because of what was said following the previous game.

Tom Izzo looks on court

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 2, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska.  (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

He elaborated more after the game.

"I’m sick of it being one-sided," he said. "That’s what upset me about the first time. Fears will get his lunch from me. I wonder if some of their guys will get their lunch from what happened in the first game that didn't get public."

Fears, in a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, swung his leg backward to hit Langston Reynolds’ groin area and was called for a foul. He received a technical foul on a review.

He came under scrutiny again against the Illinois Fighting Illini when coach Brad Underwood asked officials to look at whether Fears intentionally tripped David Mirkovic after stopping in front of him. Underwood didn’t win the appeal.

Fears has had a breakout season in his third year with the Spartans. He’s averaging 15.1 points per game and is leading the nation with a 9.1 assists per game average.

Michigan State finished the regular season with a 25-6 record and a 15-5 record in the Big Ten Conference.

Jeremy Fears argues with the ref

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts to a personal foul call against him during the second half against Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan, with the win, solidified its Big Ten regular-season title. The Wolverines are 29-2 this season and 19-1 in the conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

College basketball star suspended by team for spitting toward opposing fan
College basketball star suspended by team for spitting toward opposing fan

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue