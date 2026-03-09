Dolphins appear to find Tua Tagovailoa's replacement as free agency opens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins may have found their replacement for Tua Tagovailoa on Monday.

The team and free-agent quarterback Malik Willis agreed to a deal, according to multiple reports. Miami announced earlier in the day that it would part ways with Tagovailoa after six seasons.

Willis and the Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $67.5M contract, NFL Network reported.

The former Liberty Flames standout will now have a great chance to become a full-time starter in the NFL four years after the Tennessee Titans selected him in the third round of the draft.

Willis’ time with the Titans didn’t exactly go to plan. He entered the organization as Ryan Tannehill’s backup and then needed to fight for his job with Will Levis. By the 2024 season, Willis had signed with the Green Bay Packers.

He got to play in 11 games for the Packers and started three of them. He had 972 passing yards and six touchdown passes while he was with Green Bay. He served as the backup for Jordan Love, but received a few opportunities to play while Love was out with injuries.

Willis impressed with his performance on the field. He was 18-of-21 with 288 passing yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay fell to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. He also had a touchdown pass and 121 passing yards in an overtime loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

He will likely be in contention for the starting job since the team moved on from Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick of the 2020 draft. He threw for 18,166 yards and 120 touchdowns in those six years. Miami awarded Tagovailoa with a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension before the start of the 2024 season before cutting him.