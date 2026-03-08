Harlem Globetrotters to featured in video game as part of centennial season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Harlem Globetrotters will release a video game later this year as the legendary team celebrates its centennial season, Acclaim announced on Monday.

"Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters" is set to give sports fans the ability to pick up and play whether they’re on a PC or console.

"We combined a lot of things but it’s pick up and play and so whether it’s a half-court shot from almost out of bounds or up in the stands and all the interaction, you’re going to have the wow factor, which I think that for a guy who sits down and just wants to game for a little while off his couch, that’s important," pro wrestling legend, and founder of the revived Acclaim company, Jeff Jarrett told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"We’re going to integrate as many elements as we can and it’s fun. At the end of the day, you come to a Harlem Globetrotters show live, same as the game, we want you to have fun and enjoy yourself."

Jarrett is mostly known for his prowess in the square circle for several decades. But it was his love for basketball that led him down the path of getting a new Globetrotters game started.

The current All Elite Wrestling star said his first "true love" was basketball – even before pro wrestling.

"But the Globetrotters are a completely different story for me," he explained. "I could remember going as a little kid. Meadowlark Lemon and Curly (Neal) and all the famous players, I wanted to be like them because the swagger, the style, the showmanship along with the game of basketball. We’re celebrating along with the entire world because it’s far reaching from basketball, the Globetrotter brand.

"It’s the centennial celebration, the 100th year, which I think is really incredible because a lot of people don’t understand. When you get into the DNA, the first team inducted into the Naismith (Basketball) Hall of Fame, it wasn’t some, you know, a team that went undefeated, it’s the Harlem Globetrotters …

"So when you combine the game of basketball in its truest sense, but then you combine the showmanship and a lot of folks, whether it’s football, basketball, baseball, hockey, whatever it may be, there’s touchdown celebrations and slam dunk celebrations and slap shots and all that kind of stuff. The Globetrotters are the pioneer, truly, of sports entertainment when it really relates to so many things, not just the world of basketball."

Basketball fans will be able to get an arcade-style game and have the opportunity to go through a full season, play with their friends or dazzle the crowd.

"The Harlem Globetrotters are synonymous with basketball and entertainment," Acclaim CEO Alex Josef said in a news release. "This game celebrates that spirit while honoring the classic arcade basketball experiences fans grew up loving while building a whole new generation of fans, for years to come. With tight controls, big personalities and instant pick-up & play action, Super Basketball Classics brings the Harlem Globetrotters legacy to gamers and sports fans around the world."