ESPN broadcaster’s plea for American fans ahead of 4 Nations final vs Canada: ‘Let’s be better than that’

ESPN broadcaster Sean McDonough, who will be inside the booth for Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, is calling on Team USA fans to be "better than that," referring to the anticipation that fans will retaliate against Canada for booing the American national anthem during the tournament.

During an appearance on WEEI on Tuesday, the veteran play-by-play commentator said he hopes the home crowd will help support Team USA as they take on Canada in the final in Boston on Thursday night.

"I hope the home crowd has a lot to do with it. I hope it helps spur on Team USA."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, McDonough immediately followed with a plea to fans not to boo the Canadian national anthem – something Canadian fans have done before two games, including Sunday’s 3-1 win by the Americans.

"I really hope our people don’t boo the anthem. Let’s be better than that.

"I think we all have a lot of respect for what a great country Canada is. The political things that have led the Canadians recently – the booing of the anthem is a very recent development, I think we know why. I understand it from their perspective, especially having been up there for several days."

BOSTON CROWD BOOS CANADIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM AFTER TEAM USA HEARD SAME JEERS DURING 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF

McDonough referenced the heightened tensions between the U.S. and Canada, which have centered around President Donald Trump’s talk of tariffs and turning Canada into the 51st state.

The political rift has bled into the sport. Canada was subjected to tepid booing during their national anthem before Monday’s game against Finland.

"Let’s be better than that," McDonough continued Tuesday. "Let’s be respectful of their anthem and cheer like hell for our own."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A potential appearance from Trump at Thursday night’s final could add to the excitement. Team USA general manager Bill Guerin said he would welcome a visit from the sitting president.

"We would love it if President Trump was in attendance," Guerin said during an appearance on "America’s Newsroom" on Monday. "We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. And listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.