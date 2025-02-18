Excitement builds for US-Canada 4 Nations final after raucous 1st game

Canada will take on the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final later this week in what will be a rematch of their intense matchup from over the weekend, when three fights broke out in nine seconds.

Brad Marchand and Nathan MacKinnon both expressed excitement about getting to play the U.S. again following Canada’s 5-3 win over Finland on Monday afternoon.

"We’re obviously really excited about (having) another crack at these guys. It’s going to be an intense game, for sure," Marchand said.

"There’s no bigger rivalry in hockey than Canada-U.S., and I think it’s the matchup that everybody wanted. So it’s going to be an extremely intense game, one we’re all going to be looking forward to."

MacKinnon said he thinks Canada can get the win in Boston.

"We feel like we can beat those guys and we plan on playing a little better Thursday," he said, via The Athletic.

The Americans took a hit in their loss against Sweden to end the round-robin portion of the tournament. Brady Tkachuk left in the second period after a collision with Sweden’s Samuel Ersson in the crease. Auston Matthews and Charlie McAvoy were scratched from the lineup.

U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan said the team was looking forward to the matchup.

"The first game was such a great hockey game. And I think it’s great for hockey that there’s an opportunity for these two teams to meet again," Sullivan said. "Obviously, both teams have star power all around the lineup. It was a very competitive hockey game, the first game. I would anticipate the next one will be every bit as competitive, if not more."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.