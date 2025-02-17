Boston crowd boos Canadian national anthem after Team USA heard same jeers during 4 Nations Face-Off

The game may not have involved Team USA, but the Boston crowd for Canada-Finland remembered what their neighbors to the north did during the U.S. national anthem and returned the favor.

Canadians in Montreal were heard booing the U.S. national anthem during the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the two countries. What transpired was three fights in the first nine seconds of the game, followed by a U.S. 3-1 victory.

During the playing of Canada’s national anthem on Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden in Boston, some fans were heard booing.

Hostility was felt both on the ice and off it between these two countries, especially with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying he was "damn proud of this country" after hearing boos during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Jeers have also been heard during NHL games since President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Canada, which have since been paused. The president also teased Canada becoming the "51st state."

While some Canadian players, like Drew Doughty, doesn’t want to hear boos from fans during anthems, U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski voiced his displeasure with it.

"We knew it was going to happen," Werenski admitted. "It happened the last game, it’s been happening in the NHL before this, and we knew tonight was going to be the same way. We obviously don’t like it."

The U.S. also faced boos from the crowd before demolishing Finland, 6-1, in their game before facing Canada.

"It is what it is," Werenski added. "We kind of had an idea. We used it as motivation the best we could and found a way to get a win. But we had an idea going into it, so it wasn’t a surprise. Definitely don’t like it, though."

The hostility picked up even more when gloves were dropped immediately with the puck when Canada and USA were on the ice together.

It was Matthew Tkachuk going toe to toe with Brandon Hagel. Then, just two seconds later, Matthew’s brother, Brady, squared up with Sam Bennett, who is NHL teammates with Matthew on the Florida Panthers.

Finally, a scrap in the Canadian zone led J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko to drop their gloves.

Team Canada would score the first goal, as perennial NHL star Connor McDavid got his country on the board first. But the U.S. would score three unanswered to finish off the victory and automatically earn themselves a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

Canada’s win over Finland on Sunday guarantees the rematch everyone wanted to see for the title, which will see the puck drop on Thursday night.

Whether more boos, and more fights, will be had at the TD Garden for that matchup remains to be seen.

